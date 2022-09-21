Asia Market Update: Equity markets decline; Caution ahead of Fed decision?; BOJ conducted unscheduled bond buying ahead of rate decision.

General trend

- Will the BOK and US Fed announce FX swap agreement?

- Australian ex-dividends [Adbri, Atlas Arteria, Cleanaway, Cochlear, NRW Holdings].

- Australia has a public holiday on Thurs.

- RBNZ Hawkesby is due to speak on Thurs.

- BOJ rate decision is due on Sept 22 (Thurs).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia releases its bond purchase program review: Does not rule out using bond buying program again in the future; Unconventional policy is only for extreme circumstances.

- (AU) Australia Aug Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.1% v -0.2% prior.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: RBA does not need additional capital from Govt.

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Credit Card Spending M/M: 5.1% v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 29.4% v 5.1% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.

- (JP) Former Japan FX Chief Yamasaki: Not surprising if Japan intervened [in FX market] last week; Rate check means Japan can intervene anytime.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces ¥250B in special bond buying operations (unscheduled).

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.7%.

- (KR) South Korea said to seek FX swap with US [in line] - Press.

- (KR) Bank of Korea denies FX swap deal with US.

- (KR) Renewed speculation that the BOK is talking with US Fed on an FX Swap - Press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.

- (CN) China State Banks may lower lending rates despite China leaving the LPR rates unchanged in Sept - China Press.

- (CN) Asia Development Bank cuts China 2022 GDP to 3.3% from 5.0% and 2023 GDP forecast to 4.3% from 5.2%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9536 v 6.9468 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Sells CNY19B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY24B prior; Net inject CNY19B v Net inject CNY24B prior.

North America

- (MX) Reportedly explosion heard near Pemex Tabasco facility - press.

Europe

- (UR) US Senior State Dept Official: US made it clear of increased consequences if Russia tries pans to annex parts of Ukraine.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.2%, ASX 200 -1.6% , Hang Seng -1.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 0.9976-0.9957 ; JPY 144.05-143.47 ; AUD 0.6703-0.6665 ;NZD 0.5910-0.5884.

- Gold flat at $1,670/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $84.05/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.4920/lb.