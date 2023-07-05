Share:

What began as a cursory view to the question of BOJ intervention and possible criteria to internal factors to cause intervention has led to an astounding, fascinating and extraordinary perspective to USD/JPY, Japan and the BOJ.

For the first time in 150 years, Japan and the BOJ literally joined the modern day world by discard to past 150 years of failures to economic experiments. Today's BOJ perfectly understands GDP, Producer Prices, Imports and Exports, Inflation. Most importantly, the BOJ truly understands USD/JPY with a more firmer view to movements in relation to Japan's economics and in particular to trade.

The BOJ previously failed at T Bill purchase schemes in the early 1900's, failed at the 1930's USD/JPY peg to GBP/JPY then Gold, failed at the WW 2 Peg rate at 360.00, failed at the 1990's to 2004 USD/JPY peg to the money supply. The list of failures is long yet the BOJ experimented with economic schemes rather than take a firm view to analyze the aspects to economics that might work.

Previous admonishments to the BOJ were either write off the BOJ as the Gang that can't shoot straight or hold a sense of pity with the hope to one day employ economics as all past central banks in order to maintain Japan and its people.

Intervention

From the Ministry of Finance, the BOJ last intervened October and August 2022. Previous to 2022, the BOJ intervened October - November 2011, 2004 and almost daily from 1991 to 2004.

The GDP Index in August 2022 at 0.2 and the Export Index at 124.8 revealed Intermediate Goods, Motor Vehicles and ITT severely low in relation to the overall 124.8 Index. GDP at the October 2022 intervention was negative -0.0, the Index at 125.6 to Motor Vehicles at 118.5 and 116.2 for August.

The commonality to intervention for 2022 was the category to Motor Vehicles as the Motor Vehicle side to Exports severely dropped to 105.2 in May 2022 and USD/JPY appreciated in August and October 2022. By May 2023 , GDP at 1.0 and the Export Index at 120.9 revealed Motor Vehicles rose to 131.9.

Intervention: Economics and Trade

The question to BOJ intervention is based on a series of economic factors rather than a single economic release. The BOJ Economic calculations are found in the GDP Vs Export Index and the Corporate Goods Price Index to overall Imports and Exports. Next is the question to the exchange rate level. All scenariois informs the basis to intervention.

GDP for example in August 2022 was 0.2 and negative -0.0 for October while Motor Vehicles was low in relation to the Exports Index. The Corporate Goods Price Index or Producer Prices for August and October 2022 was 0.4 and 1.0.

Intervention and Yen basis

GDP and Producer Prices from the Corporate Goods Price index was irrelevant to intervention. Most profound to necessitate intervention was the deeply negative Yen Basis for the monthly Import and Export Index. USD/JPY appreciation exceeded its limits and the BOJ was forced to intervene to rescue Imports, Exports and Exporters.

Further to the Yen Basis for August and intervention purpose, the BOJ maintains a monthly and yearly view of the Contract Currency Basis. As the BOJ explains, about a 2 week lag time exists from monthly releases to Yen basis Vs Imports and Exports. The Currency Basis for August was also deeply negative to reveal Exporters and Importers were on the losing end for August.

By October, the Yen basis was rectified and operated perfectly to Imports and Exports but the Contract Currency Basis for Importers and Exporters remained slightly negative. The purpose for October's intervention was to rescue the Importers and Exporters to turn a profit.

For May 2023 amd the last reporting period, The Yen basis for Exports and Imports operates positive and good but the monthly and yearly Contract Currency basis reports negative however slight negative and not the overwhelming negative numbers for August 2022. The Yen Basis to trade remained positive therefore no need to consider intervention. When the Yen Basis to the Import and Export Index turns negative then intervention is almost guaranteed.

Yen basis vs overbought/oversold USD/JPY

The most important trigger for intervention is the Yen Basis in relation to Imports and Exports. A negative Yen Basis is the ultimate intervention signal particularly from the Export Index. Current USD/JPY has been overbought since 133.00's to 135.00's yet USD/JPY traded to 145.00's. USD/JPY began January 2022 at 113.00's and traded to 151.00 highs yet intervention was never an issue until 151.00's triggered a negative Yen Basis to the Import and Export Index.

Level of USD/JPY is irrelevant to intervention until trade is harmed by the exchange rate.

The reference to index is the Laspeyres version due to the ease of calculations, maintenance and easy ability to factor additional inputs. By use of an index brings GDP, Exports and Imports to its lowest base form to reveal a total and accurate picture to forecast long term time horizons.

GDP forecast vs real imports and exports

The current 1.0 GDP Index forecasts the Index price at 1.07 to 0.93. Real Exports divide Real Imports = 1.07. Real Imports divide Real Imports = 0.93. From Imports and Exports, the BOJ factors an exchange rate and termed the Yen Basis as seen from Producer Prices or commonly known as the Corporate Goods Price Index.

Corporate goods price index vs real imports/exports and Yen basis

Blue = Producer Prices = All Commodities, Year vs Year Change. 2020 base year

Red = Services Producer Prices, 2015 Base year.

May = Producer Price Services 5.1 Vs 1.9 for All Commodities.

April = 5.9 Vs 1.8.

March = 7.4 Vs 1.8

The Corporate Goods Price Index is better known as Producer Prices and is created by indices of Producer Prices, Imports and exports. Trade Statistics are factored by divding Exports to Imports then by the Real Import and Export index. The results are then factored again for each import and export such as Motor Vehicles, ITT and Intermediate Goods to name a few of the 400 items factored monthly and yearly.

Producer Prices in the Corporate Goods Price Index operates the same as GDP to the Export Index as Producer Prices are deflated to the Import / Export Indices, Yen Basis and Contract Currency Basis to then form an index.

The commonality to Producer Prices, Corporate Goods Price Index, Yen Basis and Contract Currency Basis is all represent prices matched by their own specialized number and reported as tiny numbers by index form in order for comparison and analysis.

Producer Prices for May reported negative 0.7, April 0.3, March 0.1, February negative 0.2 and 0.00 for January.

March began the negative Yen Basis in the Import Index as well as the Contract Currency Basis while Exports remained positive. No need to intervene.

April began serious questions to intervention from the Import Price Index to Yen and Contract Currency Basis. Exports is most vital to Japan and the BOJ.

Intervention forecast

All relevant information necessary for forecasts are located at the BOJ site and readily available.

Yen Basis monthly divide Exchange Rate = Monthly Changes.

Yen Basis yearly divide by exchange rate = Yearly changes.

Exports

Yen Basis yearly change divide Producer Prices = Monthly change.

March = Yen Basis divide Producer Prices = April Yen Basis Monthly.

Imports

Exchange Rate divide monthly Yen Basis = Yen Basis Monthly change to Exports.

GDP = Producer Price Index divide Yen Basis = Export Price Index

GDP for the next month is forecasted at 1.08 to 0.92 from current 1.0.

BOJ jawbones USD/JPY

The BOJ says we're watching USD/JPY is only relevant to observance of the Yen Basis to Imports and Exports as the indices sit at a 50 /50 basis to turn negative. If the indices remain positive then the USD/JPY market price is irrelevant to the BOJ and comments will disappear.



