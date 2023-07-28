Asia Market Update: BOJ allows for “gradual” yield adjustment of 10-yr JGBs at 1.0% fixed rate; JGB yields at highs last seen 2014; Nikkei 225 declined by >2.0%.
General trend
PRE-BOJ ANNOUNCEMENT NEWS:
- Currency markets on edge overnight amid a stronger USD on good economic data, and an even stronger JPY on speculation of a BOJ change to its YCC policy.
- EUR/JPY collapsed overnight from 156.20 to 152.20.
- Yen strength accelerated during New York afternoon, accompanied by reports that the BOJ will discuss tweaking Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy at the policy board meeting today with a “potential shift to a more flexible policy approach”.
- Meanwhile in early morning Asian trading Japan 2-year JGB yield was at -0.025%, +1.5bps [highest since early Apr].
- Japan bank stocks rose as JGB yields climbed JGB at 0.502% (10 yr yield) ahead of the BOJ decision, against the overall Nikkei trend (-1.4% at the open) on the reports of BOJ to discuss YCC tweak.
- Nikkei fell amid poor earnings from large caps such as Renesas (-5.4%) and Fanuc falling (-2.2%) ahead of their earnings later today.
POST-BOJ ANNOUNCEMENT: (03:38GMT / 12:28 Japan time).
- BOJ said that every business day from now on, in the auction announcement for fixed-rate purchase operations of the 10-year JGBs #360 for consecutive days which the Bank will make for an extended period of time, the Bank will set a fixed rate to be applied in the auctions at 1.0 percent.
- To let long term interest to raise beyond its 50bps cap “to a certain degree”.
- Gradual increase above 50bps, but would clamp down on any sudden yield spikes.
- Post-decision JGB 10-yr 0.5380% (+0.097bps) and within 30 minutes rose to 0.5680.
- USD, EUR, AUD spiked up post-decision, but quickly fell again to make fresh lows for the week against JPY.
- UST 10 yr was still at ~4.01% in muted reaction in the minutes after the release.
- Japan banking stocks continued their rise post-BOJ announcement.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- BOJ Gov Ueda to hold his post rate decision press conference at 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT).
- Tonight US personal spending and PCE.
Holidays in Asia this week
-Fri 28 July Thailand.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,449.
- Australia Jun Retail Sales M/M: -0.8% v 0.0%e (first decline since Dec 2022).
- Australia Q2 PPI Q/Q: 0.5% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.9% v 5.2% prior.
- Port Hedland May Iron Ore Exports: 51.9Mts v 48.2Mts m/m.
- Westpac Economists: Expect 25bps rate hike at Aug RBA meeting.
- Australia sells A$700M vs. A$700M indicated in 4.50% Apr 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 4.0371% v 3.9913% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.70x v 4.71x prior.
- Australia PM Albanese: Does not anticipate election this year [comments on housing bill].
- New Zealand ANZ July Consumer Confidence: 83.7 v 85.5 prior.
- New Zealand Jun Filled Jobs M/M: 0.4% v 0.3% prior [3rd straight rise].
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -1.1% at 19,418.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,206.
-PBOC's Deputy Gov: China to push for tech-related loans to maintain fast growth; China to support tech startups' bond issuance.
- US said to ban Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee from the APEC Economic Summit.
- HKMA lent out HK$829M from the discount window on Jul 27th.
- China said to consider selling special bonds in order to swap 'hidden' local debt; cites experts [inline].
- China has asked large tech firms including Tencent and Meituan to submit investment case studies.
- China Regulator: end-June domestic NPL ratio 1.68%, +8bps y/y (overnight update).
- China Premier Li Qiang: Reiterates pledge to actively push for broader opening up of economy (overnight update).
- China Defense Ministry: US 2024 defense bill including procurement of surface to air missiles for Taiwan is an outrage overnight update).
- (IT) Italy PM Meloni; Decision on China's Belt and Road initiative by December.
- (US) Sec of Defense Austin: US and Australia are concerned by attempts by China to depart from rules based international order.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1338 v 7.1265 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY65B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY52B v net injects CNY88B prior (4th consecutive net injection).
Japan
PRE-BOJ ANNOUNCEMENT:
-Nikkei 225 opens -1.4% at 32,444.
- JAPAN JULY TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 3.2% V 2.9%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 3.0% V 2.9%E.
- Japan 10-yr JGB yield at 0.505%, +7bps [above the top end of the BOJ YCC range (50bps)], BOJ rate decision due later on Fri.
- Japan 2-year JGB yield at -0.025%, +1.5bps [highest since early Apr].
- BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) OFFERS TO BUY 5-10 YEAR JGBS AT FIXED RATE OF 50BPS; OPENS WINDOW TO BUY UNLIMITED AMOUNT OF 10-YEAR JGBS AT 0.50%.
- (JP) BOJ FIXED-RATE JGB OPERATIONS RESULT: ONE OPERATION HAS ¥842.9B IN TOTAL BIDS
(All bids were accepted).
-Former BOJ official Shirai: JGB Operations may be loosened amid calm market.
- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Will not comment on BOJ policy decision (ahead of BOJ meeting later today).
- Reportedly Bank of Japan (BOJ) may debate making minor tweaks to the policy at July 28th's decision, such as widening the allowance band set around the 10-year yield target, if it feels the cost of YCC is beginning to outweigh the benefits (overnight update).
POST-BOJ ANNOUNCEMENT:
- BOJ LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10% (AS EXPECTED).
- BOJ TO ADJUST FIXED-RATE OPERATIONS.
- BOJ to conduct fixed rate unlimited buying for 10-yr JGBs again today.
- BOJ QUARTERLY OUTLOOK FOR ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND PRICES (STAFF PROJECTIONS).
Summary of BOJ decision
- Maintains 10-year JGB yield target (YCC) of 'around 0.00%' to %.
- Maintains YCC band from +/-50bps to bps.
- Will continue to allow 10-yr JGB yields to fluctuate in the range of around plus and minus 50bps from the target level.
- While it will conduct YCC with greater flexibility, regarding the upper and lower bounds of the range as references.
- Will adjust fixed rate operations.
- To offer to purchase 10-yr JGBs at 1.0% through fixed-rate operations [**Reminder Jul 27th BOJ will discuss tweak to YCC to let long term interest rates rise beyond its cap of 0.5% to a certain degree; Will discuss allowing gradual increases above 0.5% threshold, but would still clamp down on any sudden spikes – Nikkei].
South Korea
- Kospi opens -0.4% at 2,593.
- South Korea Jun Industrial Production M/M: -1.0% v -0.9%e; Y/Y: -5.6% v -5.5%e.
Other Asia
- (TW) US is expected to announce >$300M weapons package for Taiwan - press.
- Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Jun Minutes (overnight update).
- (PH) Philippines Jun Budget Balance (PHP): -225.4B v -122.2B prior.
Singapore Q2 Final URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: -0.2% v -0.4% prelim.
North America
- (US) JUN PRELIMINARY DURABLE GOODS ORDERS: 4.7% V 1.3%E; DURABLES (EX-TRANSPORTATION): 0.6% V 0.1%E; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): +0.2% v -0.1%e.
- (US) JUN ADVANCE GOODS TRADE BALANCE: -$87.8B V -$92.0BE.
- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 221K V 235KE (lowest since Feb); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.690M V 1.75ME (lowest since end-Mar).
- (US) Q2 ADVANCE GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 2.4% V 1.8%E; PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 1.6% V 1.2%E.
- (US) JUN PRELIMINARY WHOLESALE INVENTORIES M/M: -0.3% V -0.1%E.
- (US) JUN PENDING HOME SALES M/M: 0.3% V -0.5%E; Y/Y: -14.8% V -20.8% PRIOR.
- (US) WEEKLY EIA NATURAL GAS INVENTORIES: +16 BCF VS. +17 BCF TO +19 BCF INDICATED RANGE.
- (US) TREASURY'S $35B 7-YEAR NOTE AUCTION RESULTS: DRAWS 4.087% V 3.839% PRIOR, BID-TO-COVER RATIO: 2.48 V 2.65 PRIOR.
Europe
- (UK) July CBI Retailing Reported Sales: -25 v -9e.
- ECB RAISES KEY RATES BY 25BPS; AS EXPECTED; Omits guidance that rates will 'be brought' to sufficiently restrictive levels.
- ECB to reduce the remuneration of minimum reserves to 0% from prior at ECB deposit facility rate (DFR).
- ECB chief Lagarde: Future decisions will ensure that interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to reach 2% target (**Note: Omits phase that rates will be brought to sufficiently restrictive levels - Prepared Remarks.
- ECB chief Lagarde: Council will not move to rate cuts in September, next move could be a hike or pause; September pause would not necessarily be for an extended period - Q&A.
- (EU) Reportedly some ECB members want a rate hike in Sept, some are considering a pause - press.
- (RU) US intelligence report: China is providing Russia with technology for Russian military capabilities; China is also helping Russia to evade sanctions - press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.5%, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite +1.6% ; Kospi -0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0988-1.0959 ; JPY 141.08-138.06 ; AUD 0.6713-0.6643 ;NZD 0.6195-0.6148.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,951/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $79.73/brl; Copper +0.8% at $3.8777/lb.
