Asia Market Update: Asian equity markets trade mixed, Chinese indices lag; BOJ acted again to slow rise in short-term rates; US CPI data is due on Thurs.
General trend
- Oil FUTs extend gains.
- Chinese Stainless Steel FUTs see volatile session amid the recent focus on Nickel.
- Seeing circulation of headline that takes snippets of Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy interview from Monday where he said he's 'cooled down' regarding question of Ukraine joining NATO.
- Australia Mar Westpac Consumer Confidence: This is the weakest print since September 2020; Arguably the most eye-catching aspect of today’s survey is the 10.8% fall in the Westpac Melbourne Institute House Price Expectations Index.
- South Korea elections in focus.
- Komatsu: Feb China usage of its machines Y/Y: +9.2% v -35.9% prior [first rise in 11 months].
- US equity FUTs rise.
- Financial, IT, Iron/Steel and Auto cos. rebound in Japan.
- Australian Consumer Discretionary and Financial indices outperform.
- HK TECH and Mining shares decline.
- Shanghai Property index declines by over 2.5%.
- Taiwan Semi may release Feb sales on Thurs.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Higher headline inflation makes wages grow faster than expected, recent rise in CPI takes us closer to sustainably in target, but not there yet; possible that cash rate will be raised later this year.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: +12.0% v -2.2% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: +8.2% v -6.4% prior.
- (AU) Australia Mar Westpac Consumer Confidence: 96.6 v 100.8 prior; M/M -4.2% v -1.3% prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.75% Nov 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.3370% v 2.1435% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.15x v 3.23x prior [from Feb 9th].
- (AU) Australia PM Morisson said to be preparing a national emergency declaration over floods on the east coast - Press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy ¥4.0T in JGBs, relates to repurchase agreements.
- (JP) Japan Q4 final GDP Q/Q: 1.1% V 1.4%E; GDP annualized Q/Q: 4.6% V 5.6%E.
- 9202.JP To raise domestic flight prices by avg of 3% due to rising fuel costs - Japan press.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Major result has been achieved in escaping state of deflation; BOJ expected to keep pursuing efforts for price target.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Senior Official Shimizu: Expects CPI gains to become more clear; Not expecting stagflation.
Korea
- Kospi closed for elections.
- Presidential elections taking place today, leading two candidates neck and neck in the polls.
- (KR) South Korea fired warning shots at a North Korea patrol boat – SCMP.
- (KR) South Korea confirms record 342.4K coronavirus cases (1st time above 300K).
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- (CN) China Feb CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 0.9% V 0.9%E.
- (CN) China PBOC Dep Gov Liu: China should speed up drafting laws to protect customer rights in Finance Sector - Financial News Op Ed.
- 000063.CN Reports FY21 (CNY) Net 6.81B v 7.0Be, Rev 114.5B v 116.7B y/y.
- (CN) LB Group to raise titanium dioxide prices by CNY1,000/t for domestic buyers, $150/t for international buyers.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net drain CNY40B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3178 v 6.3185 prior.
- Komatsu: [6301.JP] Reports Feb China usage of its machines Y/Y: +9.2% v -35.9% prior [first rise in 11 months].
- (CN) Fitch: Debt exchanges to rise among property developers, cites the lack of access to funding.
Other
- OPEC Sec Gen Barkindo: There is no physical shortage of oil.
North America
- (US) S&P: Affirms US sovereign rating at AA+; Outlook Stable.
- LUMN To sever business relations in Russia (major internet provider).
- (PL) US Pentagon Spokesman: Do not believe Poland proposal [on jet transfer] is a tenable one.
- (US) Follow Up: House vote on Russia oil ban said to now be on Wed - US financial press.
- (SA) White House reportedly tried unsuccessfully to arrange calls with Saudi and UAE leaders; Saudi Crown Prince said to have declined to speak with Biden; Both Saudis and UAE however took calls from Putin – press.
- (US) Doubleline's Gundlach: We need to start admitting we are running into stagflation; Inflation could go as high as 10% this year - interview.
- (US) Treasury to create report on future of money and payments; Will evaluate crypto security risks.
- (US) California Gov Newsom: Will submit a proposal to address high gas prices.
Europe
- (EU) EU said to consider joint bond issuance to help fund energy and defense to cope with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - financial press.
- (RU) Follow Up: Russia Foreign Min Lavrov to travel to Turkey to meet with Ukraine Foreign Min on Mar 9th.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +1% , Hang Seng -2.5%; Shanghai Composite -1.9% ; Kospi closed.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +1.2%; FTSE100 +1.6%.
- EUR 1.0923-1.0890 ; JPY 115.92-115.62 ; AUD 0.7287-0.7263 ;NZD 0.6820-0.6796.
- Gold +1.1% at $2,065/oz; Crude Oil +1.8% at $125.88/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.7332/lb.
