US stocks extended rally yesterday, as the unexpected easing in producer prices beefed up the optimism that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would soften the monetary tightening and the better-than-expected New York Empire State Manufacturing index hinted that the US economy is holding up well.

News that Russian missiles fell to Poland somehow killed a part of that falling-inflation, resilient growth optimism. But escalation of the tensions has been avoided so far, with US President Joe Biden saying that the missile was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia.

On the index level, the geopolitical fears remained short-lived, and the S&P500 finally rebounded to close the session a touch below the 4000 psychological mark.

On the individual level, TSM jumped on Warren Buffet and Apple news, as Walmart gained on earnings, revenue beat and $20-billion buyback. In energy, US crude gained on the geopolitical concerns after the Poland attack, and on a more-than-5-million-barrel decline in US oil inventories last week.

In the FX, the US dollar eased after the mixture of soft PPI and solid Empire Manufacturing revived the dovish Fed expectations. The EURUSD traded briefly above its 200-DMA, and Cable hit the 1.20 for the first time since this summer.

On the data front, UK inflation data showed that inflation in the UK hit 11.1% in October vs 10.7% penciled in by analysts, revived the hawkish Bank of England (BoE) expectations but not GBP-appetite.