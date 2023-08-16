Inflationary pressures in the UK are easing, although they remain the highest among the G7 countries, as sellers are in no hurry to cut prices.
UK CPI fell 0.4% in July (-0.5% expected), the first decline since January. The year-over-year price growth rate fell to 6.8%, the lowest since February 2022. The Retail Price Index last month was 9.0% higher than a year before, slowing to single digits for the first time since March 2022.
Core inflation remained at 6.9% y/y, just 0.2 percentage points below the peak two months earlier.
These latest price data are above market expectations and higher than those of the other G7 countries, which puts the most significant pressure on the Pound's purchasing power. Such figures will unlikely stop the Bank of England from raising interest rates.
Meanwhile, producer prices are falling at an accelerating rate. Input Producer Price Index fell 0.4% in July and is now at -3.3% y/y, the lowest since May 2020. Output PPI was 0.8% lower than 12 months ago.
Producer prices are under pressure after commodities. However, a tight labour market and elevated inflationary pressures in the services sector keep inflation higher than the central bank would like.
Cooling the economy through recession and rising unemployment is a desirable quick fix in this environment. But it is politically unpalatable and can quickly have a knock-on effect on the economy. The Bank of England has not yet reached the peak of interest rates, which we estimate to be around 6%. Given the entrenched inflationary processes, it will also have to keep rates at their peak for longer. This is good news for the Pound, which has had a chance to lick its wounds after a month of decline against the USD.
The technical picture for the GBPUSD is also interesting. The recent reversal in the pair's growth from 1.2650 based on pro-inflationary data from the labour market and consumer prices could be both a temporary respite and a turning point. The bulls' ability to push the pair above 1.2800 could attract more buyers to the GBP. A return below 1.2650 this week would signal a new round of weakness.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD is looking north toward 1.0950 in the European session on Wednesday. Mixed Eurozone GDP, employment and industrial production data fail to inspire the Euro, as the pair capitalizes on a broad US Dollar pullback. US housing data and Fed Minutes eyed.
GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.2750 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD extends recovery gains above 1.2750 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI inflation held steady at 6.9 in July and helped Pound Sterling show resilience against its rivals.
Gold price looks vulnerable as FOMC minutes loom
Gold price flirts with the crucial support of $1,900 as investors await the FOMC minutes to attain guidance about inflation and the interest-rate peak. The XAU/USD continues to find offers from market participants as the USD and Treasury yields strengthen due to the resilience of the US economy, which contrasts with China’s poor economic outlook.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
Inflation fears linger as FOMC minutes approach
Over the month of August, there has been a mixed picture for the US economy. Yes, the last NFP showed jobs being added to the US economy at the second slowest rate this year, but the average hourly earnings were still high and the unemployment rate was still low.