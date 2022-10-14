GBP/USD slides amid gilts firesale
Sterling drifts lower amid a liquidity crunch in the UK’s gilt market. In an attempt to prevent the market’s collapse, the Bank of England has been forced to step in to buy back bonds owned by the country's major pension funds. The systemic risk is yet to dissipate and investors would rather cut their pound exposure. Reduced liquidity and headline catalysts mean that extreme volatility could be expected ahead. Governor Andrew Bailey has called for an end to the emergency support. But traders hope the central bank will extend the lifeline or another market rout may push the pound below 1.0500. 1.1700 is the first resistance.
USD/CAD rises on safe-haven demand
The Canadian dollar slips as markets’ pessimism takes a toll on risk-sensitive currencies. Canada's falling unemployment rate would encourage the BoC to ramp up interest rate increases. Another hot inflation reading this week may offer some support to the loonie. However, Canada is a major producer of oil, and its currency highly depends on the global economic outlook. Worries of a widespread recession engineered by central banks would dampen the prospect of a swift recovery. The risk-off environment would continue to favour the safe-haven greenback which is heading towards 1.4200. 1.3500 is a fresh support.
XAU/USD weakens as cash yield soars
Bullion struggles as the US dollar hits a 20-year high. The precious metal has definitely failed its traditional role as an inflation hedge which ironically has been fulfilled by cash these days. Investors have rotated into cash to capture soaring interest rates. As US inflation remained near 40-year highs, there is no sign of a slowdown in the tightening. Calling a top in the dollar would be tantamount to standing in front of a train. Repeated statements from Fed officials to maintain the course of action would keep casting a cloud over anything commodity-related. The bounce off 1615 might be short-lived and 1730 is the closest resistance.
NAS 100 slips as uncertainties compound
The Nasdaq 100 stays under pressure as the Fed would not yield. In a textbook ‘buy the rumour, sell the news' equity markets clawed back some losses following higher-than-expected US CPI. Another 75bp rate hike seems to be a done deal. The negativity already had been priced in, triggering short-covering instead. More volatility could be expected ahead as the market's grim fundamentals remain unchanged. The IMF has warned that compounding pressures from inflation, geopolitical instability and high interest rates could cause a global recession. Uncertainties may drive the index to 10000 and 11700 is the first resistance.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps to 1.1200 on UK political headlines
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to the 1.1200 area on Friday. Following Kwasi Kwarteng's resignation, former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will reportedly become the new finance minister. Eyes on UK PM's press conference.
EUR/USD recovers toward 0.9750 after US data
EUR/USD recovered modestly toward 0.9750 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales remained virtually unchanged in September. Investors now await the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey.
Gold rebounds from session lows, trades near $1,660
Gold erased a small portion of its daily losses and climbed to the $1,660 area in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% after disappointing US Retail Sales data, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72.