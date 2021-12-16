The Bank of England announced its monetary policy decisions today at 12:00 and surprised markets with an increase to 0,25% as the decision was closely watched following yesterday's CPI data which indicated a major acceleration in price growth in November. While inflation spikes do not guarantee a rate hike, some forward guidance from BoE on rates was welcome and allowed investors to assess the ongoing economic outlook of the central bank. Despite the UK meeting the conditions for a rate hike it set last month, the emergence of a new highly transmissible coronavirus variant, Omicron, was a cause of potential concern as it could have been used to delay further action. The British pound reacted positively to today’s BoE announcement and is up against most other currencies while UK stocks pulled back slightly as they continued to benefit from the post-FOMC rally experienced by the broader market. Despite concerns related to rising inflation and the new variant, today’s announcement was somewhat expected and could ultimately have limited long term effects.
