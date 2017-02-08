It’s Bank of England [BOE] Super Thursday again… rate decision, minutes and the Quarterly Inflation Report [QIR] are scheduled for release at 11:00 GMT and will be followed by Carney’s press conference at 11:30 GMT.

BOE preview

BOE is likely to keep rates unchanged

Economists expect growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018 to be trimmed by 0.1 pct point each

Inflation forecasts could be held unchanged - 2.8% this year and 2.4% in 2018

NIESR says-

According to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research [NIESR], the BOE shouldn’t wait until Brexit has happened to raise rates.

The BOE will probably raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in the first quarter of 2018 rather than the second quarter of 2019

It sees inflation peaking at 3% by the end of this year vs. previous forecast of 3.4%

Growth likely to recover in second half of 2017

The BOE needs to focus on the rate hike debate

“To move back” from the extraordinary monetary accommodation “is going to need care, and careful guidance and explanation… that doesn’t mean it has to happen quickly, it just needs to be better explained

BOE vote count: Hawks likely to retreat

There have been signs of growing division among interest rate setters at the central bank, with MPC members Ian McCafferty, Kristin Forbes and Michael Saunders voting for a rise in June and chief economist Andy Haldane suggesting he may support a "prudent" increase this year. The central bank voted 5-3 in June in favor of keeping rates at record lows.

However, Ms Forbes ended her tenure earlier this summer and was replaced by Silvana Tenreyro, who has a dovish record.

While McCafferty and Saunders may dissent, Tenreyro is likely to vote in favor of keeping the rates unchanged. Other members are likely to avoid dissenting due to disappointing Q2 GDP figures and a recent unexpected drop in inflation. Hence, we expect the BOE MPC to vote 6-2 in favor of keeping rates unchanged.

Hawkish Scenario - 5-3 or 4-4 vote split

A 5-3 or 4-4 vote split could be seen if Haldane switches sides and the newcomer Tenreyro unexpectedly votes for a rate hike too. That would boost the odds of a November rate hike and push the British Pound higher across the board.

BOE rate hike odds

The market-implied probability of a rate increase by year-end currently stands at 32.81%. The probability had jumped above 61% following the hawkish comments from Haldane and Carney in June.

The chart above shows the markets do not expect the BOE to hike rates before December 2018.

The probability of the rate hike by the year end would increase only if the BOE vote split comes-in at 5-3 or 4-4.

BOE to keep the rate hike talk alive

The central would certainly want to keep the rate hike talk alive and thus, ensure the strong Pound caps the rise in inflation. Carney may ensure the rate hike talk stays alive by stating the committee discussed unwinding of the post-Brexit stimulus. This would moderately boost the probability of the rate hike by the year end and push GBP higher.

Scenarios

Very Hawkish - 5-3 or 4-4 vote split, Carney says the committee discussed ways to unwind the 'post Brexit stimulus'

- 5-3 or 4-4 vote split, Carney says the committee discussed ways to unwind the 'post Brexit stimulus' Hawkish - 5-3 vote split, Carney talks down rate hike odds at a press conference or 6-2 vote split, Carney says the committee discussed unwinding of the post Brexit stimulus.

- 5-3 vote split, Carney talks down rate hike odds at a press conference or 6-2 vote split, Carney says the committee discussed unwinding of the post Brexit stimulus. Dovish - BOE scales back inflation projections, votes 6-2 and Carney talks down urgency to unwind the post Brexit referendum stimulus.

Note: The GBP rally in case of a very hawkish scenario could be short lived as markets would quickly realize the fact that a 25bps hike merely amounts to unwinding of post referendum stimulus. It is highly unlikely that the central bank would hint at a gradual policy tightening...

GBP/JPY - Ascending triangle pattern

Weekly Chart

Resistance

147.77 [July 11 high]

148.00 [ascending triangle resistance]

148.11 [May 10 high]

148.46 [Dec 15 high]

Support

144.82 [July 31 low]

144.02 [July 24 low]

143.34 [May 18 low]

Other key levels to watch out for - 144.05 [50-DMA], 145.07 [monthly 5-MA], 143.39 [monthly 10-MA], 149.52 [monthly 100-MA]

On the daily chart, GBP/JPY has formed a nice higher lows pattern since mid April. The 14-day RSI is bullish. The 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA are perfectly aligned one below the other and are sloping upwards.

The weekly chart shows ascending triangle formation. A bullish break would establish a long run bull market.

A break above the ascending triangle resistance if 148.00 looks likely if the BOE comes out hawkish.

On a larger scheme of things, only a daily close below the last week’s low of 144.00 would signal bullish invalidation. Such a move could be seen if the BOE comes out dovish.

EUR/GBP looks set to re-test 0.92 handle

Weekly chart