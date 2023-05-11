Share:

There are no surprises in the slightest that the Bank of England increased interest rates once again today. It was widely expected that interest rates in the United Kingdom would be raised, and they have been by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

UK interest rates now stand at the highest level that we have seen since late 2008, which of course was during the early stages of the Global Financial Crisis. However, there is a real likelihood that the United Kingdom will still encounter even more interest rate increases over the coming months because the Bank of England has taken a very conservative stance towards tackling inflation.

Inflationary pressures are clearly persistently high and there is low hope of inflation stress easing significantly in the near future. Questions do need to be asked as to why the UK central bank has increased interest rates at such a slow and gradual pace, when it was abundantly clear as early as more than one year ago how fast inflationary pressures risked getting out of control.

In comparison, the Federal Reserve in the United States has raised interest rates at the most aggressive pace seen in decades, including raising interest rates by 50/75 basis points at a time, and we are starting to notice some signs of inflationary pressures cooling off in the United States economy. As such, the conversation is slowly turning towards when the US central bank might be able to reduce interest rates as it appears that the Fed has done as much as it can, while the conversation in the UK remains to be seen over how high interest rates could go.

It might be that UK interest rates go to 5%. Potentially even higher than that, should inflationary pressures not show significant signs of easing. This as a result means that while some developed market peers might be able to hold conversations regarding potentially lowering interest rates over the coming months, it appears that the absolute earliest as it stands that the UK central bank might be able to even discuss interest rate cuts is the second half of 2024.

Questions do need to be asked of UK policymakers as to why the approach towards tackling inflation has been so conservative. It is not like no one saw the inflation headwinds coming. At the same time, questions can also be asked why it is that the UK economy is so sensitive to external headwinds. When the pandemic hit, the UK economy was hit the most out of advanced nations. When inflation arrived, the UK economy is once again facing the largest brunt of the impact from advanced nations.

If there is one positive that can be taken from the latest Bank of England meeting it is the announcement that the UK economy can avoid a recession. This would allow the Monetary Policy Committee to potentially take some more risks and consider adjusting its stance towards raising interest rates at a faster pace in response to the prolonged battle that is taking place with rising inflation.