Markets have taken today’s BoE rate rise in their stride, with the pound gaining ground as a result. The decision to raise rates in the face of an ongoing Omicron surge does serve to highlight the feeling that this wave could be much shorter than previous occasions. Banks are on the front foot today, whereas Boohoo’s profit warning has hindered sentiment for the wider sector.
- US stocks attempt to follow their European peers higher
- Bank of England raises rates despite surging Covid cases
- Financials outperform, while Boohoo supply chain concerns drive retailers lower
US stocks have joined their European counterparts in the green, with traders seemingly comfortable with the prospect of tighter monetary policy despite fears that it could be the cause for recent selling pressure. Today’s Bank of England rate rise follows on from yesterday’s FOMC meeting which ramped up tapering and brought expectations of six hikes in the coming two years. While the Fed largely moved in line with market expectations, today’s Bank of England rate rise is notable given that it takes place against a backdrop of a huge surge in Omicron cases. The upside for the likes of the NZD and CAD highlight how traders are seeing today’s BoE hike as a signal for other central banks that perhaps caution may not be warranted at this point. Closer to home, the pound managed to push into a two-week high against the euro, with that trajectory likely to continue given Lagarde’s statement that the ECB is "very unlikely" to raise rates in 2022.
Record UK Covid cases bring expectations of economic disruptions, although investors should be aware of the opportunity that a quick wave could provide to buy any short-term weakness. Chris Whitty predicts that the Omicron wave will peak quite fast, and thus services sector names being sold today could soon gain favour once cases start to roll over. The potentially swift nature of this Omicron wave will no doubt provide one reason for the confidence shown by the MPC today, with the risk of a harsh and prolonged lockdown looking unlikely.
Banking stocks are understandably benefitting from the Bank of England rate rise today, with traders jumping in on the prospect of higher margins. With the vaccination drive mitigating much of the risks around a winter Covid phase, the risks for big banks appear to be lessened as margins improve. Boohoo are one of the big losers today, with the retailer losing over 22% after providing their second profit warning in four months. Unfortunately, Boohoo supply chain issues are unlikely to be an isolated case, with retailers at risk given logistical bottlenecks in the lead up to Christmas. Losses for the likes of ASOS, JD Sports Fashion, and Frasers highlight the apprehensive approach from traders with many Christmas celebrations also being dialled down to avoid the spread of Covid.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
