BoE decides to increase interest rates by 25 basis points with the main rate increasing to 0.75%

The Bank of England decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points with the main rate increasing to 0.75%. While such a decision was expected by the majority of economists as some even hinted at a possibility of a 50 bp move, the decision was not unanimous as there was 1 dissenter who opted to leave rates unchanged. The bank noted that inflation will be around 8% in Q2 2022 and may climb higher amid the Ukraine-Russia war while confirming that tight labour markets and noticeable domestic price and cost growth made the hike justified today. However, the Pound took a hit following the decision as markets seem to have been wanting more - either a bigger rate hike or a clear indication of more rate hikes in the future. GBPUSD dropped from around 1.3200 to 1.3130 while EURGBP spiked to 0.8400. Despite this rate increase, it remains to be seen if the economy as a whole will benefit noticeably from the change in policy as rising production costs and higher energy bills continue to weigh on consumers and may greatly hinder the post-pandemic recovery in the short term.
