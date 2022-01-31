Key takeaways

We expect the Bank of England (BoE) will hike the Bank Rate by 25bp to 0.50% on Thursday.

We expect the BoE will repeat that “some modest tightening of monetary policy […] is likely to be necessary”, which we would interpret as a small pushback to current market pricing. A removal would be a hawkish signal, in our view.

The BoE will announce the beginning of “passive QT” (ceasing of reinvestments) in connection with the meeting if we are right about the hike. BoE is expected to start “active QT” (actively selling bonds to markets) when the Bank Rate reaches 1.00%.

We still expect two further hikes this year (May and November). Hence, the BoE is likely to announce “active QT” in connection with the November meeting. Risks are skewed towards more hikes than we have penciled in.

Markets are pricing in nearly five rate hikes. Hence, we also see a higher probability of a dovish surprise than the other way around.

FX: We still think 0.83 is the bottom for EUR/GBP and seeing a case for a slight move higher to 0.84 in 12M in case the BoE is not as hawkish as currently priced.

BoE is set to repeat that “some modest tightening” is needed

We expect the Bank of England to hike for the second time since the pandemic on Thursday, the first back-to-back rate hike since 2004. We expect the BoE to raise the Bank Rate to 0.50% from 0.25%. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey sounded concerned when he spoke a week ago emphasising that the tight labor market may imply upward pressure on wages and commodity prices remain high. It is important to keep in mind that the BoE, unlike e.g. the ECB, did not struggle with too low inflation ahead of the pandemic. Inflation expectations are also quite high, although the 1-year expectations in the YouGov/Citi survey declined in the most recent report.

At the December meeting, the BoE called the omicron variant a new risk to public health and hence also the economy. The situation is completely different now. We know the variant is milder and the UK government is removing restrictions. Hence, the overall impact of the economy was likely modest and short-lived supporting the case for monetary policy tightening.

We expect the BoE will repeat that “some modest tightening of monetary policy […] is likely to be necessary”. We would interpret this is a small pushback to current market pricing. A removal would be a hawkish signal, in our view.

