-
We expect BoE to hike the Bank Rate by another 50bp on Thursday 22 September, but acknowledge that it is a close call between 50bp and 75bp.
-
We expect further 50bp hikes in both November and December followed by 25bp in February. Hence, we lift the end point of our projection to 3.25% (prev. 2.50%).
-
We expect fewer hikes than priced in markets as we emphasise the rising recession risk. In our base case, we expect EUR/GBP to rise upon announcement.
BoE call. We expect the Bank of England (BoE) to hike the Bank Rate by another 50bp at its next meeting bringing it to 2.25%. Markets are currently pricing around 65-70bp. We expect 50bp as opposed to 75bp, as we are more negative on the growth outlook. Also BoE has had a tendency to surprise to the dovish side at recent meetings. Additionally, BoE was the first G10 central bank to forecast a recession by Q4 2022 at its last meeting, while using a far more dovish market pricing as policy input than what is currently priced. We see this as a contributing factor to our base case as the growth outlook looks considerably worse now than back then given current market pricing.
We expect the BoE to repeat the message of a meeting-by-meeting approach effectively eliminating forward guidance, similar to both the ECB and the Fed. Note, that there will not be any updated inflation or GDP forecasts published at this meeting (interim meeting).
In light of recent developments we update our BoE call and now expect 50bp hikes in September, November and December followed by a final 25bp hike in February 2023. The endpoint is thus lifted to 3.25% (from 2.50%). We see possibility for further hikes in 2023, if we see underlying inflation pressures to prove persistent.
As outlined at the last meeting, we expect outright government bond selling to commence with a proposed bond sales of GBP 10bn per quarter, totalling a reduction in bond holdings of GBP 80bn over twelve months.
Fiscal policy. The newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss recently announced an energy support package to households, capping the yearly energy bills at GBP 2,500 from October and two years ahead. This limits the planned increase of 80% in energy costs down to an estimate of 27%. In turn, this could result in inflation prints being lower in the near-term than first projected. In our view, this makes a 75bp hike less likely.
Meanwhile, with the package expected to be deficit funded, we could see upside to inflation down the road with inflation possibly proving to be more persistent. This could highlight the need for further hikes in 2023, yet amid the deficit funding uncertainty we still lean towards 50bp next week.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above parity after EU data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated below parity during the European trading hours. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted by 2.4% on a yearly basis in July, putting additional weight on the shared currency.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.1550 after mixed UK inflation data
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 9.9% in August but the Core CPI edged higher to 6.3%. Investors await US PPI data.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold clings to small gains above $1,700
Gold stretched higher and was last seen posting small daily gains above $1,700. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.4% ahead of the American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Cardano price in cahoots with bears, ADA holders could worsen the situation
Cardano price shows an interesting outlook that could worsen things for its holders. The short-term outlook slowly aligns with the larger bearish picture of the cryptocurrency markets.