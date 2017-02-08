BoE Inflation Report preview: Doves seen to prevail

Even with the inflation rate in the UK exceeding the inflation target, it is unlikely that the Monetary policy committee of the Bank of England will change the course of the ultra-easy monetary policy on August 3rd. Fourteen months after brexit vote created uncertainty shock, it now look to be absorbed and the bulk of real economic as well as forward looking indicators point to solid economic growth in the UK. With the government officially launching the EU exit procedure only in March, policymakers are unlikely to be in a rush to hike rates. Majority is expected to opt for wait-and-see, as the economy continues to grow, labor market is tight and Brexit scenario is waiting for fulfilment. Since Kristin Forbes´s term in MPC ended in June, the voting pattern is expected to be 2-6, unlike 3-5 voting decomposition shown in June. The inflation report, a regular quarterly macroeconomic forecast of the Bank, is likely to highlight the Brexit related economic uncertainty. It is also likely to cut the inflation forecast as lower sterling related inflation boost will be fading away in months and years to come. The focus of the macro forecast is likely to shift towards slow wage growth, especially in an environment of tight labor market and unemployment rate lowest in four decades. With two thirds of the GDP dependent on household consumption, negative real wages (inflation adjusted) pose threat for the economic growth in long-term. And the sharp economic slowdown accompanied with the monetary tightening is the scenario Bank of England wants to avoid.

Doves and Hawks

There are eight members of the MPC at the moment, with Joanna Place being appointed Bank´s Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking a week ago, but appointment effective from September 4th. After Kristin Forbes left MPC, there are two clear hawks remaining within the committee, Ian McCafferty and Michael Sauders, both external members MPC members. Both gentlemen have already favored interest rate hike of 25 basis points. The Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane is seen as potential swing voter replacing Forbes in camp of hawks, but his position so far has rather been neutral.

The Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and external MPC member Silvana Tenreyro are seen as monetary policy neutral and potentially Andrew Haldane all favor later interest rate hike this year. Should scenario of later interest rate hike materialize, the most likely term will be November 2017 meeting. In November, the fresh macroeconomic forecast provided in the Inflation report will be justified by comments of the Governor Carney and the press conference. This is the reason why monetary policy changes in the UK are likely to be done in February-May-August-November, because the accompanying press conference is the best communication instrument.

The remaining duo of doves consists of Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and external member Gertjan Vlieghe that both publicly expressed their willingness to keep ultra-low rates as long as needed for the economy to get a boost.

With Deputy Governor Joanna Place joining MPC from September onwards, there is no bias yet for her monetary preference.

Scenarios

Any sign of interest rate hike or hawkish swift in MPC voting decomposition will be strongly sterling supportive on the foreign exchange market. The immediate rate hike of 25 basis points is seen boosting GBP towards $1.34 vs USD and to £0.8750 vs EUR. Increasing number of hawks in the camp will boost sterling to lesser extent, but still will be GBP supportive.

No rate changes with current voting decomposition of only two MPC members supporting rate hike is likely to shift market focus on detail of the Inflation report forecast. Given the relatively pessimistic view of MPC of late, GBP is likely to lose some ground. Swift wards dovish sound of MPC is sterling negative on the forex market.