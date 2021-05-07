The BoE reduced the pace of weekly purchases from GBP 4.4bn to GBP 3.4bn. The Sterling however has not reacted much. 1.3950-1.40 continues to prove a strong resistance. Results of the Scottish elections are likely to be known by tomorrow. US weekly jobless claims came in at 498k against expectations of 538k. However, the Dollar has weakened across the board overnight as most Fed members in their speeches too continue to downplay inflation.
Commodity currencies, in particular, have risen sharply. The focus will be on the April jobs report today. Headline NFP is expected at 978k. The Dow Jones rose close to 1% to end at a new record high. 3 month USD LIBOR yesterday hit a new record low at 0.1620%. Abundant USD liquidity has kept money market rates in the US under pressure.
A slew of liquidity measures announced by the RBI the day before continues to keep the sentiment positive. We may see the Nifty make another attempt at 15000 in this swing. 14500 is a crucial support. The RBI bought only the 10y bond in the special OMO yesterday. Aggressive purchases by the central bank saw the yield on the benchmark end at 5.97%. The focus will be on the Rs 32000crs GSec auction today. Forwards and Cash Tom points have almost completely normalized. However, the Rupee is strengthening in line with global USD weakness.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.00 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2050 ahead of Lagarde, NFP
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.2050 amid broad US dollar weakness. EU, US backs waiver of covid vaccine IP, Fedspeak push back tapering expectations. Markets turn cautious ahead of the crucial US NFP release. Lagarde’s speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.