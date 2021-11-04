Banks are lagging on an otherwise positive day, with the Bank of England holding off on a first rate hike. Meanwhile, OPEC+ choose to ignore Biden once again amid plans of another 400k barrel per day output increase.

Banks lagging wider market rise

GBP weakens as BoE hold off on rates

OPEC+ ignore Biden in plan to raise production by 400k bpd in December

European markets are enjoying a strong day today, as a decision from the Bank of England to keeps rates on hold brought a sign of relief from traders. Perhaps unsurprisingly it is the banks which has suffered the most, with hopes of an increase on lending margins being dashed for now. From a US perspective, we have seen initial jobless claims fall to a new pandemic-low of 269k. With markets looking ahead to tomorrow’s jobs report, improvements in the ADP and jobless claims figures do provide hope of a rebound for payrolls.

The pound has been hit hard today, after the Bank of England opted against the hotly anticipated first rate hike since 2017. While market expectations for a hike had come in from the lofty 82% seen almost three-weeks ago, the fact that markets had been pricing in a 62% chance of a rate rise today has resulted in a sharp move lower for the pound. Expectations for future rate movements have also shifted in turn, with markets now expecting a first hike in February. Looking to the medium-term, predictions that we will see rates at 1.10% by June-2022 have been reigned in, with the BoE now expected to stabilise interest rates at 0.85% in August.

An OPEC+ decision to raise production by 400k barrels per day in December did little to help alleviate the sell-off seen this afternoon. Despite Biden’s plea for OPEC to alleviate the energy crunch, they seem unwilling to stray from the incremental 400k bpd adjustment implemented throughout recent months. Nonetheless, we have seen crude come off this week, with planned US- Iraqi talks bringing the potential for further exports from the often maligned nation.