The pound has been bolstered by a rise in UK inflation, while SSE is struggling after its latest earnings.
Investors start to think anew about a UK rate hike.
Pound trounces euro in early trading but struggles against the dollar.
SSE falters in wake of update.
Just weeks after the disappointment of the last BoE meeting, it looks like markets are prepared to get dressed up and think about meeting Andrew Bailey for a UK rate hike. It should be a case of ‘once bitten, twice shy’ but today’s inflation data and recent comments from the governor (apparently we do still listen to hum) have once again raised hopes of a change in UK policy. The pound managed to make headway against a euro that has been talked down all week by the ECB, but against the dollar, it is finding it much harder to have any impact. US economic performance, higher inflation and still-rampant bets that the Fed will have to move sooner than it thinks have conspired to keep the dollar index moving higher, a situation that seems unlikely to change. Will the BoE really be the first to move? It still seems far-fetched, but hope, it seems, springs eternal where UK monetary policy is concerned.
SSE’s decision to stick with its plan to sell its interest in Scotia Gas seems to have gone down badly with investors, with the shares down 4% in trading this morning. Even worse, perhaps, the news that it will keep plowing on with renewables investment, while good news for the environment, is unlikely to endear it to its shareholders, many of whom have stuck with the company for its dividend, helped along by the steady rise in its shares over the past two years. Post-earnings disappointment could well linger here, even as the shares hover close to a record high.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 36,118, down 24 points from Tuesday’s close.
