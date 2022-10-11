Markets weaken as earnings season returns and the Bank of England acts to stabilise a volatile and threatening gilt market.

Dollar on the rise as US markets return to the fold

“US markets have belatedly entered the fray today, with the pessimism evident throughout the equity space continuing to play out in the wake of Friday’s Fed friendly jobs report. The FOMC plan to raise rates in a bid to drive down inflation remains on track thanks to stubbornly low unemployment and tentative signs declining wage growth. Nonetheless, while markets are looking towards Thursday’s US CPI figure with eager eyes, any potential decline in price growth comes with a caveat that OPEC could yet wreck that optimism if they manage to drive up energy prices. As we head into a fresh earnings season, traders have another hurdle to overcome. With lofty inflation, rocketing interest rates, and plummeting consumer confidence, traders will be watching closely to see if spending habits adjust to the detriment of revenues.”

Bank of England action highlights ongoing instability

“The Bank of England have once again interjected in the gilts market, with the extension and expansion of last week’s ‘temporary’ intervention signalling the fact that the problems facing the pensions market is far from a simple fix. While the bank is expected to end their support on Friday, comments from the PLSA highlight a feeling that the BoE may need to push their policy through into November if they are to adequately prop up an industry that continues to struggle under the weight of a highly volatile gilts market. For the pound, the BoE action highlights both the fragility of the financial system and the potential for additional inflation thanks to this fresh bout of quantitative easing.“

