We are only Wednesday, and the Bank of England (BoE) already intervened twice this week, to cool down the unbearable negative pressure on the British sovereign bonds. But the BoE Governor Bailey’s lack of tact sent all efforts up in smoke. The UK sovereign and sterling remain under a decent selling pressure.

Beyond Britain, all eyes are on FOMC minutes and the US inflation data. Today, the minutes from the FOMC’s latest meeting will reveal if some Federal Reserve (Fed) members are concerned about going ‘too fast’ in terms of rate hikes. US will also reveal the latest producer price index for the month of September. The US factory-gate prices are expected to have slowed from 8.7% to around 8.4%.

Then tomorrow, we will have a better insight about the situation in consumer prices. The headline CPI is expected to have slowed from 8.3% to 8.1%, but core inflation may have spiked higher, which is bad news for those praying for the Fed to slow down the pace of its rate tightening. Elsewhere, the IMF cut its global growth forecast for next year to 2.7%, from 2.9% in July, and from 3.8% in January, and said that there’s 25% probability that growth will slow to less than 2%. In the euro area, the GDP could rise just 0.5% next year.

The EURUSD remains under a decent pressure of the strong dollar, and only a soft inflation data from the US could help the euro bears take a pause.

In Japan, things are not necessarily better. The USDJPY spiked above the 146 level for the first time in 24 years, and investors couldn’t trade the 10-year JGBs for three days, because the BoJ broke the system by buying just too much of the 10-year bonds to conduct a yield curve control strategy. Swap traders are now betting that the BoJ can’t carry on with abnormally low interest rates for so long, and will be forced to hike its rates at some point.