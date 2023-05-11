Share:

Notes/observations

- Barrage of corporate EU and Asian earnings clouds little macro news.

- China Apr money metrics disappoints with aggregate financing, new yuan loans and money supply heavily missing estimates; Recent Chinese data showing more evidence of weakness in its post-COVID recovery clouded the outlook for the global economy.

- Bank of England (BoE) expected to hike Bank Rate by 25bps at 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), to also release quarterly staff projections.

- No overnight developments on US debt ceiling drama; Next meeting still planning for Fri between Biden and Congress leaders.

- EU Earnings Recap: Engie strong Q1, raised FY23, notes confidence in gas storage levels for winter; ITV affirmed FY23 and weighs performance to second half; Rolls Royce Q1 trading update says performance in line with expectations but challenges with aerospace supply chains remain (echoes Airbus comments); Thyssenkrupp's Q2 FCF takes a hit, order intake down 25%; Bayer Q1 misses estimates; Telefonica in Spain beats Q1 consensus.

- Asia closed lower with NZX50 under-performing at -0.8%. EU indices are +0.1-0.6%. US futures are +0.1-0.6%. Gold -0.4%, DXY +0.4%; Commodity: Brent +1.1%, WTI +1.1, TTF -0.9%; Crypto: BTC -0.6%, ETH -1.0%.

Asia

- BOJ Apr Meeting Summary of Opinions: Should be careful to ensure that revision to the forward guidance will not be taken as its willingness to raise the policy interest rates.

- Japan Mar Current Account Balance: ¥2.28T v ¥2.891Te; Trade Balance (BOP basis): -¥454.0B v -¥450.0Be.

- Japan Apr Bank Lending Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.0% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.3% prior.

- Australia May Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: 5.0% v 4.6% prior.

- China Apr CPI registered its slowest pace since Feb 2021 (Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.3%e); PPI registered its biggest drop since May 2020 (Y/Y: -3.6% v -3.3%e).

- Australia Trade Minister Farrell stated that de-escalation would benefit exporters ahead of trade talks in China.

Europe

- Apr RICS House Price Balance: -39% v -40%e.

Americas

- Apr Monthly Budget Statement: $176.2B v $235.0Be (**Note: April surplus reflected tax filing season receipts).

- BofA Institute: April credit & debit card spending per household registered its 1st negative since Feb 2021 with YoY at -1.2% vs. +0.1% prior. Noted broad signs of moderation in the labor market; Daily spending data following Easter looked softer.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.38% at 465.39, FTSE +0.21% at 7,757.22, DAX +0.06% at 15,905.65, CAC-40 +0.61% at 7,406.46, IBEX-35 +0.27% at 9,192.37, FTSE MIB -0.07% at 27,245.00, SMI +0.50% at 11,505.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.25%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open higher across the board and remained upbeat throug the early part of the session; sectors leading the way to the upside include consumer discretionary and health care; lagging sectors include industrials and untilities; focus on BOE interest rate decision later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Tapestry, A2A, Mediobanca and Pirelli.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: JD Sports [JD.UK] +1.5% (new CFO).

- Consumer staples: Ahold Delhaize [AD.NL] -1.5% (analyst action - cut to hold at HSBC).

- Energy: Engie [ENGI.FR] -1.0% (Q1 earnings).

- Financials: ING Groep [INGA.NL] +4.0% (Q1 earnings, buyback).

- Healthcare: Merck Kgaa [MRK.DE] +2.0% (Q1 earnings), Bayer [BAYN.DE] -7.0% (Q1 earnings), Biophytis [ALBPS.FR] -20% (capital increase).

-Technologies: Siltronic [WAF.DE] -2.0% (earnings; outlook).

- Industrials: Thyssenkrupp [TKA.DE] -3.5% (Q1 earnings), Rolls Royce [RR.UK] -2.0% (Q1 trading update), Hapag Lloyd [HLAG.DE] -1.0% (Q1 earnings).

- Real Estate: Tag Immobilien [TEG.DE] +1.0% (Q1 earnings).

- Telecom: Deutsche Telekom [DTE.DE] +1.5% (Q1 earnings), Telefonica [TEF.ES] -2.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- Treasury Sec Yellen stated from the G7 summit debt ceiling impasse threatens US global leadership. Congress should raise the debt ceiling and avert an unprecedented default that would trigger a global economic downturn. Republican brinkmanship on the issue amounted to a "crisis of our own making". She noted that the 14th amendment option on debt was legally questionably. Many G7 members shared a common concern with China's use of economic coercion; looking at what could be done to counter such behavior.

- ECB's Nagel (Germany) reiterated stance that rate hikes were not over and had more ground to cover. Was getting closer to restrictive territory, but not there yet. ECB had two more meetings before summer break and that Sept remained a live meeting. He added that when the tightening cycle was over it would need to keep rate high for a while.

- ECB Consumer Expectations Survey saw inflation over next 12 months at 5.0% v 4.6% prior survey. The 3-years ahead inflation was seen at 2.9% v 2.4% prior. ECB noted that some officials suggested hikes might need to persist beyond summer.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was on former footing on alleged safe-haven flows as recent Chinese data showed more evidence of weakness in its post-COVID recovery. Greenback benefiting as storm clouds appear in the background for the global economy. Policy divergence on the back burner despite Fed futures currently price 92% for pause (v 79% d/d) and 8% chance for 25bps rate hike at June 14's FOMC decision.

- Focus on BOE rate decision with a 25bps hike baked in with forward guidance being highly anticipated. Currently dealers were expecting two further rate increases down the road as inflation stayed sticky. GBP/USD at 1.2580 by mid-session.

- EUR/USD at 1.0930 despite continued hawkish ECB speak on the need to continue with rate hikes.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Apr PES Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.9% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Apr CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y (final): 5.2% v 5.2% prelim.

- (NL) Netherlands Apr CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.6% v 1.7% prelim; Y/Y: 5.8% v 5.9% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Apr CPI M/M: -0.2% v +0.4%e; Y/Y: 12.7% v 13.3%e.

- (CZ) Czech Mar Export Price Index Y/Y: 2.7% v 7.6% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: -2.8% v +4.9% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Current Account: -$4.5B-$5.3Be.

- (CN) China Apr New Yuan Loans (CNY): 718.8B v 1.40Te.

- China Apr Aggregate Financing (CNY): 1.22T v 2.00Te.

- China Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 12.4% v 12.5%e; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: % v 5.1% prior; M0 Money Supply Y/Y: % v 11.0% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €8.75B vs. €7.5-8.75B indicated range in 3-year, 7-year and 20-year BTP Bonds.

- Sold €3.50B vs. €3.0-3.5B indicated range in 3.80% Apr 2026 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.45% v 3.59% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.48x v 1.46x prior.

- Sold €3.75B vs. €3.25-3.75B indicated range in 3.70% Jun 2030 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.94% v 4.02% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.39x v 1.36x prior.

- Sold €1.50B vs. €1.25-1.50B indicated range in 4.45% Sept 2043 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.67% , bid-to-cover: 1.64x.

Looking ahead

- (JP) G7 Finance Ministers and central bankers meet Japan.

- (SE) Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Mar Total Mining Production M/M: -0.6%e v -4.9% prior; Y/Y: -7.3%e v -5.0% prior; Gold Production Y/Y: No est v 1.7% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: No est v 0.2% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Apr Consumer Confidence: No est v 74 prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr CPI M/M: No est v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.7% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.9% prior; Y/Y (final): No est v 6.3% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Apr Final CPI M/M: No est v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 5.7% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Apr CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 1.3% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 6.9% prelim.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Bank Rate by 25bps to 4.50%.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BoE) May Minutes.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BoE) Quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Mar Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.9%e v -1.3% prior; Y/Y: -5.8%e v -5.2% prior.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data.

- 07:10 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden.

- 07:30 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey post rate decision press conference.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (DE) ECB’s Schnabel (Germany).

- 08:30 (US) Apr PPI Final Demand M/M: +0.3%e v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: 2.5%e v 2.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: +0.2%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.3%e v 3.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.5%e v 3.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 245Ke v 242K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.82Me v 1.805M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e May 5th: No est v $598.9B prior.

- 10:15 (US) Fed’s Waller.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bonds.

- 18:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Reference Rate unchanged at 7.75%.

- 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand Apr Manufacturing PMI: No est v 48.1 prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Net Migration: No est v +11.7K prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 2.6% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 2.1% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 3-year Bonds.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 3-month Bills.

- 23:00 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): No est v 3.3% prior.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea Mar M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.4% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.