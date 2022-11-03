Notes/Observations

-Risk aversion in full flow with equity selloff and firmer USD following Fed Powell's post rate decision Q&A, where he stated 'data suggests may ultimately move to a higher terminal level than we thought at Sep meeting'.

-Norway and Malaysia both hiked 25bps with Norway hiking less than expected as Central Banks begin to turn the tide with pace of tightening cycle (follows Canada's less than expected hike last week, and continued pause from Czech).

-Macro focus to shift to BOE rate decision later, with consensus of 75bps hike. Forward guidance taking center stage amid a troubled domestic economy in the UK.

-Asia closed lower with Hang Seng underperforming at -3.1%. EU indices are 0.75% lower. US futures are -0.1% to 0%. Gold -1.5%, DXY +1.2%; Commodity: Brent -1.3%, WTI.

-1.6%, UK Nat Gas -8.1%; Crypto: BTC -0.9%, ETH -1.7%.

-Looking ahead, busy US pre-market earnings from the likes of: ABC, APD, ARW, BALL, BTU, CI, CMI, COP, EXC, FIS, GCI, GOLD, H, HII, ICE, JCI, K, MAR, PENN, PH, RCL, SATS, SRE, TEVA, TRGP, TX, UA.

Asia

- China Oct Caixin PMI Services registered its 2nd straight contraction (48.4 v 49.oe).

- China National Health Commission (NHC) reiterated adherence to 'COVID zero' policy.

- Australia Sept Trade Balance (A$): 12.4B v 8.8Be; Exports M/M: 7% v 1%e; Imports M/M: 0% v 3%e.

- Australia Oct Final PMI Services confirmed its move back into contraction) (49.3 v 49.0 prelim).

- RBNZ Gov Orr testified that had high confidence getting inflation under controlled; RBNZ was laser- focused on achieve 1-3% inflation target.

Europe

- ECB's De Cos (Spain) reiterated Council stance that will need more rate hikes to fight off inflation. Pace of hikes to be determined on the inflation outlook,

-More speculation that UK PM Sunak and Fin Min Hunt said to be planning to extend windfall taxes on oil and gas companies to raise an £40B over five years.

Americas

- FOMC raised the Target Range by 75bps to 3.75-4.00% (as expected). Needed ongoing hikes until rates were sufficiently restrictive. Prepared to adjust policy as appropriate and would take into account cumulative tightening and policy lags. Reiterated highly attentive to inflation risks.

- Fed Chair Powell post rate decision statement stressed that was strongly committed to bringing down inflation; without price stability, would not achieve a sustained strong labor market. Ultimate level of rates would be higher than previously expected.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.92% at 409.60, FTSE -0.27% at 7,124.60, DAX -0.50% at 13,190.73, CAC-40 -0.66% at 6,235.43, IBEX-35 -1.32% at 7,863.40, FTSE MIB -0.51% at 22,687.00, SMI -0.73% at 10,727.00, S&P 500 Futures -0.09%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open down across the board, but moderated losses through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include financials and energy; sectors among those leading o the downside are technology and real estate; Caverion receives takeover offer from North Holdings; Encavis raises its stake in Stern Energy; focus on BOE interest rate decision later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include PayPal, Leonardo, Enel and Starbucks.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: J Sainsbury [SBRY.UK] +3.5% (earnings), Caverion [CAV1V.FI] +47% (offer; earnings), Hugo Boss [BOSS.DE] -3% (earnings; raises outlook).

- Financials: BNP Paribas [BNP.FR] +1.5% (earnings), ING Groep [INGA.NL] +4% (earnings).

- Industrials: BMW [BMW.DE] -3% (earnings), Stellantis [STLA.NL] -2% (earnings), Rolls Royce [RR.UK] -4% (trading update), Faurecia-Forvia [EO.FR] -7% (CMD).

- Telecom: BT Group [BT.A.UK] -6% (earnings; cost cuts).

Speakers

- ECB chief Lagarde stated that recession would not be sufficient to tame inflation; Single-minded focus was on price stability. Needed to be attentive to spillovers from Fed policy.

- ECB’s Nagel (Germany) reiterated the need to hike interest rates further. Must not refrain from further rate hikes due to political pressures as need to bring down inflation in medium-term.

- ECB's Panetta (Italy): Medium-term inflation outlook has upside risks. Direction of monetary policy was clear. Policy rate remained a suitable marginal instrument of normalization. Policy stance must be evidenced-based and avoid excessive focus on short-run developments. Needed to pay close attention to ensure we do not amplify the risk of a protracted recession.

- ECB’s Centeno (Portugal) stated that a good part of rate hikes already had been done. Believed that inflation in the region should peak in Q4.

- ECB's Kazaks (Slovenia) reiterated Council stance that inflation is very high in the region.

- Bank of Italy (BOI) said to see slight GDP growth in 2023.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Policy Statement noted that tightening effect suggested a more gradual approach. Reiterated forward guidance that policy rate was most likely to be raised again at the next meeting (Dec). Inflation has increased more-than-projected.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Gov Bache post rate decision press conference noted that today's decision to hike by 25bps was unanimous. Saw signs of cooling off in housing market.

- Malaysia Central Bank Policy Statement noted that its stance at current level remained accommodative and supportive of economic growth. Any future rate adjustment to be done on a gradual and measured basis; decisions to be data dependent. Domestic demand to be a key driver of growth. Headline inflation likely peaked in Q3. Both Headline and Core CPI were expected to remain elevated in 2023 with risks to the upside.

- Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Sept Minutes noted that it did need to follow the pace of Fed movements. Decision to hike by 12.5bps was opposed by 3 members. Priority was to contain inflation.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD firmer in the session after Wed’s FOMC meeting. Markets focusing on the comment from Fed Chair Powell that rates would likely rise further than previously anticipate. For the moment the markets ignored the references to the effect of cumulative tightening, and the lags of policy, seemed to be laying the groundwork for a slower pace from December.

- EUR/USD lower in session to test 0.9770. Plethora of ECB speak on the need for further rate hikes fell silent on traders ears.

- GBP/USD back below the 1.13 level ahead of the BOE rate decision. Forward guidance may be more important than the size of the rate increase. Dealers noted that recent change in UK government and its signaling on fiscal policy and recent BOE intervention had reduced the scope of rate expectations.

- USD/JPY back above the 148 level as policy divergence between Fed and BOJ shift back into gear.

Economic data

- (RU) Russia Oct Services PMI: 43.7 v 50.5e (moves back into contraction); Composite PMI: 45.8 v 50.5e.

- (MY) Malaysia Central Bank (BNM) raised the Overnight Policy Rate by 25bps to 2.75% (as expected).

- (TR) Turkey Oct CPI M/M: 3.5% v 3.6%e; Y/Y: 85.5% v 85.6%e; CPI Core Index Y/Y: 70.5% v 72.0%e.

- (TR) Turkey Oct PPI M/M:7.8 % v 4.8% prior; Y/Y: 157.7% v 151.5% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Oct PMI (whole economy): 49.5 v 49.7e (2nd straight contraction).

- (SE) Sweden Oct PMI Services: 56.9 v 55.1 prior; PMI Composite: 54.0 v 53.3 prior.

- (CH) Swiss Oct CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.0% v 3.2%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 1.8% v 2.1%e.

- (CH) Swiss Oct CPI EU Harmonized M/M: +0.1% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.2%e.

- (ES) Spain Oct Net Unemployment Change: -27.0K v +23.5Ke.

- (HU) Hungary Central Bank weekly 1-Day Deposit Rate maintained at 18.00%.

- (BR) Brazil Oct FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M:0.4% v 0.4%e.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) raised Deposit Rate by 25bps to 2.50% (less-than-expected).

- (IT) Italy Sept Unemployment Rate: 7.9% v 7.8%e.

- (IS) Iceland Q3 Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 4.3% prior.

- (UK) Oct Final Services PMI: 48.8 v 47.5 prelim (confirmed 1st contraction in 20 months); Composite PMI: 48.2 v 47.2 prelim.

- (UK) Oct Official Reserves Changes: -$0.8B v -$2.4B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €3.753B vs. €3.5-4.5B indicated range in 2027, 2032 and 2042 bonds.

- Sold €1.498B in 0.00% Jan 2027 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 2.667% v 2.228% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.19x v 1.85x prior.

- Sold €1.432B in 2.55% Oct 2032 SPGB bond, Avg Yield: 3.306% v 3.225% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.12x v 1.42x prior.

- Sold €823M in 1.00% July 2042 green SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 3.586% v 2.403% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.66x v 1.39x prior.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €454M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 1.00% Nov 2030 inflation linked bonds (SPGBi); Real Yield: -/583% v 0.688% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.89x v 2.51x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:50 (NL) ECB’s Elderson (Netherlands, SSM member).

- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €9.0-10.0B in 2032, 2036 and 2053 Bonds.

- 06:00 (EU) Euro Zone Sept Unemployment Rate: 6.6%e v 6.6% prior.

- 06:00 (CY) Cyprus Oct CPI M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.7% prior.

- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Sept Unemployment Rate: No est v 5.8% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds.

- 07:00 (IE) Ireland Oct Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Sept Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v -1.0% prior; Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v -2.0% prior.

- 07:00 (IT) ECB’s Visco (Italy).

- 07:30 (US) Oct Challenger Job Cuts: No est v 30.0K prior; Y/Y: No est v 67.6% prior.

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (UK) Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Bank Rate by 75bps to 3.00%.

- 08:00 (UK) BOE Nov Minutes.

- 08:00 (UK) BOE Quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR).

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Sept Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.29 prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Oct Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 85.8K prior.

- 08:20 (ES) ECB’s ECB's de Cos (Spain).

- 08:30 (US) Q3 Preliminary Nonfarm Productivity: +0.5%e v -4.1% prior; Unit Labor Costs: 4.0%e v 10.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 220Ke v 217K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.45Me v 1.438M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Sept Trade Balance: -$72.3Be v -$67.4B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Sept Int’l Merchandise Trade (CAD): 1.2Be v 1.5B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Sept Building Permits M/M: -5.0%e v +11.9% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:30 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Oct 28th: No est v $541.0B prior.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:15 (IE) ECB’s Makhlouf (Ireland).

- 09:30 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave 2-Week Repurchase Rate unchanged at 7.00%.

- 09:30 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Ingves.

- 09:45 (US) Oct Final S&P/Markit Services PMI: 46.6e v 46.6 prelim; Composite PMI: No est v 47.3 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Sept Factory Orders: 0.3%e v 0.0% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v 0.2% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Sept Final Durable Goods Orders: 0.4%e v 0.4% prelim; Durables (Ex-Transportation): -0.5%e v -0.5% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v.

-0.7% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v -0.5% prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Oct ISM Services Index: 55.3e v 56.7 prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 10:30 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) post rate decision press conference.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (UK) BoE provides Gilt Sales details for following week.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 10-year Bonds.

- 16:30 (UK) BOE’s Mann.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan Oct Final PMI Services: No est v 53.0 prelim PMI Composite: No est v 51.7 prelim.

- 20:30 (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP).

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Q3 Retail Sales (ex-inflation) Q/Q: 0.4%e v 1.4% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Oct CPI Y/Y: 7.1%e v 6.9% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Sept Trade Balance: -$6.0Be v -$6.0B prior; Exports Y/Y: -4.0%ev -2.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: 19.1%e v 26.0% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 30-year Upsized Bond.

- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Oct CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 6.0%e v 6.4% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 3.2%e v 3.1% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.