The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.76 levels and traded in the range of 74.72-75.01 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.84 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.8334. The USDINR pair rose as some state-owned banks purchased US dollars on behalf of importers at relatively lower dollar/rupee levels of 74.75-74.85 a dollar. Market participants stated that some banks also stepped in to purchase US dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies, noting elevated Brent crude oil prices, which further dampened sentiment for the domestic currency.
The US dollar weakened against most major currencies today on recent comments by the US Federal Reserve officials that the central bank would not tighten monetary policy too fast. The comments have likely eased some fears over potential rapid increases in interest rates. Market participants remained cautious ahead of monetary policy decisions of key central banks and the crucial US January employment data later this week.
The BoE is set to meet on Thursday, with economists predicting a second rate hike in less than two months, as the central bank reverses more pandemic stimulus after inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30 years. The ECB also has its policy meeting on Thursday, though no changes in monetary policy are expected. Most Asian currencies were largely steady against the dollar in early trade today as markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.
