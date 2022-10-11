Notes/Observations

- Risk aversion continues as concern over Russia/Ukraine conflict escalation overshadows sentiment. G7 to hold an emergency meeting later today via video-conference following widespread bombing of Ukraine yesterday.

- Following yesterday's missile strikes on Ukraine, some military analysts suggest Russia could have been stockpiling 83 missiles launched on Oct 10th for several months. Some of them think Russia likely does not have big stocks of cruise missiles for new mass strikes on Ukraine and produces maximum 200 pieces per year.

- Bank of England (BoE) once again widened its emergency bond-buying operation after its previous announcement failed to calm the UK bond market; Program end date remains at Oct 14th.

- UK employment and wage data showed a mixed picture with ILO unemployment at lowest level since 1974.

- KLA Corporation said to stop some sales and services to China, including to China-based customers such as South Korea's SK Hynix and chip plants owned by Intel to comply with US export curbs announced last week.

- IMF to update its World Economic Outlook with concerns growing that global economy could enter a recession next year.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng underperforming at -2.2%. EU indices are -0.8% to -1.2% lower, with bond yields mixed. US futures are -1.0%. Gold -0.1%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent -2.6%, WTI -2.9%, UK Nat Gas +6.1%; Crypto: BTC -0.6%, ETH -2.1%.

Asia

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki stated that would explain Japan stance on FX intervention at upcoming G20. Reiterated that govt was watching FX with strong sense of urgency; Topics at G20 to also include food and energy concerns.

- RBNZ Gov Orr reiterated stance that more work was needed to lower inflation.

- Japan Top FX Diplomant Kanda stated that could conduct FX intervention even while airborne; Always ready to take necessary steps against excess volatility.

- Japan PM Kishida stated that was not considering cutting BOJ Gov Kuroda tenure short; supported BOJ policy despite JPY declines.

- Japan Aug BoP Current Account: +¥58.9B v -¥56.7Be (smallest Aug surplus on record).

Europe

- UK Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) issues Outlook for Public Finances: Chancellor Kwarteng would need to announce a fiscal tightening of more than £60B just to stabilize debt as a fraction of national income in 2026–27.

- German Government Member refutes press speculation that Germany would back joint EU debt for loans to ease energy crisis.

Americas

- Fed Vice Chair Brainard stated that would take time for tighter policy to affect the economy; Aug inflation readings were surprisingly high due to core goods. Would take the actions needed to lower inflation, but the actual policy path to depend on the data and evolution of risks.

- Track maintenance workers said to have rejected labor deal with freight railroads backed by the Biden Administration.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.99% at 386.26, FTSE -1.19% at 6,876.20, DAX -0.86% at 12,170.71, CAC-40 -0.67% at 5,801.28, IBEX-35 -0.93% at 7,344.82, FTSE MIB -1.51% at 20,598.00, SMI -0.96% at 10,164.00, S&P 500 Futures -0.81%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board but moderated some of the losses through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and health care; sectors among those leading to the downside are materials and energy; oil & gas subsector under pressure following drop in crude prices; UK pension providers under pressure as action from BOE struggles to calm gilt markets; reportedly Viatris looking to sell it’s European consumer health assets; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include LVMH.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Robert Walters [RWA.UK] +1% (trading update), Greencore [GNC.UK] -2% (trading update), Dustin Group [DUST.SE] +7% (earnings; CEO to resign).

- Financials: Plus500 [PLUS.UK] +1% (trading update).

- Healthcare: Qiagen [QIA.DE] +7% (merger speculation), Solvay [SOLB.BE] -3% (MoU).

- Industrials: Airbus [AIR.FR] +1% (deliveries).

- Materials: Givaudan [GIVN.CH] -6% (sales), Ferrexpo [FXPO.UK] -9% (Ukraine update).

Speakers

- BOE announced it would widen scope of daily Gilt purchases and now to purchase index-linked GILTS during Oct 11-14th period. It would temporarily pause APF corporate bond sale operations this week.

- German Chancellor Scholz stated that Russia’s Putin wanted to divide Europe and Germany, but we would not allow this; We could not expect energy deliveries from Russia for foreseeable future. Wanted to discuss the inflation reduction act (IRA) with the US.

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated that negotiations needed to begin in the refinery strike; otherwise the govt would intervene. Urgent to lift the blockages of refineries.

- South Africa Central Bank (SARB) Gov Kganyago stated that the outlook for global inflation was highly uncertain.

- Russia Central Bank Zabotkin (Monetary Policy Chief): To stabilize inflation smoothly towards target to aid the economy adjust to changes. To make further rate decisions based upon situation and risk-balance forecast. Inflationary expectations remained elevated. Would implement capital control if risks financial stability arose again; base case did not see such a situation.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated stance would take appropriate steps on excess FX moves.

- Thailand Central Bank noted that monetary board to closely watch key factors affecting growth and inflation trends.

- US delegation said to be visiting Taiwan this week.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD remained on firm footing. Focus remained on upcoming US inflation data (PPI on Wed, CPI on Thurs). Dealers noted there had been few signs that the Fed would pivot from its aggressive interest rate rise cycle. Greenback also aided by safe-haven flows in the aftermath of Russia escalating the war in Ukraine.

- GBP/USD tested 1.1000 early in the session as BOE continued to amend its current bond buying scheme to calm the financial markets. Pair stabilized as UK Gilt yield retraced some of Monday’s steep climb.

- USD/JPY hovering around the 145.60 area a level that prompted intervention concerns..

Economic data

- (UK) Sept Jobless Claims Change: +25.5 v +1.1K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 3.9 v 3.9% prior.

- (UK) Aug Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y: 6.0% v 5.9%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-Bonus) 3M/Y: 5.4% v 5.3%e.

- (UK) Aug ILO Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.6%e (lowest since 1974); Employment Change 3M/3M: -109K v -160Ke.

- (CZ) Czech Sept CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 18.0% v 17.2%e (highest annual pace since 1998).

- (CZ) Czech Aug Export Price Index Y/Y: 16.1% v 14.2% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 24.0% v 21.3% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Sept CPI M/M: 4.1% v 3.3%e; Y/Y: 20.1% v 19.8%e (17th straight month above target and its highest annual pace in since Jun 2001).

- (TR) Turkey Aug Current Account Balance: -$3.1B v -$3.1Be.

- (IT) Italy Aug Industrial Production M/M: 2.3% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: +2.9% v -1.3% prior; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: +2.8% v -4.3% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (DE) Germany opened its book to sell new 1.80% Aug 2053 Bund via syndicate; guidance seen +2.5bps to Aug 2052 Bund.

- (EU) European Union opened its book to sell 7-year and 20-year Next-Generation Bonds (NGEU) via syndicate.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sells total €1.961B vs. €1.5-2,5B indicated range in in 3-month and 9-month bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £900M in 0.125% Mar 2051 Inflation-Linked Gilts (UKTi); Real Yield: +1.551% v -0.583% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.75x v 2.28x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 0.301% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.5B in 0.40% Sept 2024 Schatz.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell 3-month and 12-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2030, 2035 and 2040 bonds.

- 06:00 (US) Sept NFIB Small Business Optimism: 91.6e v 91.8 prior.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell combined €2.0B in 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Aug Manufacturing Production M/M: +0.6%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: -0.7%e v +3.7% prior.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank's (CNB) comments on CPI data.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Sept IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: -0.3%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.1%e v 8.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Q3 Preliminary Current Account: No est v $76.7B prior.

- 09:00 IMF updates its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Q3 Preliminary Current Account Balance: $61.3Be v $76.7B prior.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE APF Gilt purchase operation.

- 10:30 (CA) Canada to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-week and 26-week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) (US) Treasury to sell 3-year notes.

- 14:00 (IE) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 14:00 (UK) BoE's Cunliffe.

- 14:35 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey.

- 17:45 (NZ) New Zealand Aug Net Migration: No est v -376 prior.

- 18:00 (AU) RBA’s Ellis.

- 18:00 (FR) ECB’s Villeroy (France).

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Aug Core Machine Orders M/M: -2.8%e v 5.3% prior; Y/Y: 9.7%e v 12.8% prior.

- 21:00 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Repo Rate by 50bps to 3.00%.

- 22:00 (TH) Thailand Sept Consumer Confidence: No est v 43.7 prior.

- 22:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW1.3T in 2-Year Bonds.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 3-year and 7-year Upsized Bonds.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 30-year JGB Bonds.