Active Higher Timeframe Technical Support
From the monthly timeframe, chart pattern enthusiasts will acknowledge that since October 2022, price movement has been compressing between converging ascending/descending lines from C$1.3978 and C$1.3226 to form a potential pennant pattern. As you can see, price is now testing the lower boundary of the aforementioned pattern.
To be clear, while these patterns are considered continuation configurations (meaning a breakout to the upside), a breakout to the downside could also unfold. Should the monthly chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) elbow beneath the 50.00 centreline (informing market participants that average losses exceed average gains [negative momentum]), this would, of course, add weight to a (continuation) pattern failure. To the upside, resistance falls in at C$1.4690, while a push south unmasks support from C$1.2801.
As we move down to the daily timeframe, there is a lot going on here. We can clearly see the currency pair shaking hands with the lower boundary of the monthly pennant pattern. This follows the earlier formation of a possible double-top pattern around C$1.3648, with the neckline of this formation aligning closely with the monthly timeframe’s pennant pattern (lower) limit at C$1.3315. A break of here, alongside a break of the monthly structure, would, therefore, likely trigger breakout sell-stops and potentially trip several protective sell-stop orders from those fading the above-mentioned structure. To the downside, support is at C$1.3208, with a break unlocking the door to a potential (double) AB=CD formation around C$1.3100ish (denoted by two 100% projection ratios).
Short-Term Action at Resistance
Against the backdrop of higher timeframe price action, short-term flow on the H1 timeframe tests the lower side of resistance at C$1.3370. Overhead, C$1.34 warrants consideration, sheltered south of resistance priced at C$1.3412. Lower on the curve, I see limited support until around the C$1.33 neighbourhood.
Potential Direction:
We are at a critical juncture on the monthly and daily timeframes: the lower side of the monthly pennant pattern and nearby the daily timeframe’s neckline at C$1.3315. Therefore, should H1 price hold around the area between C$1.34 and resistance at C$1.3370 (likely an area of interest for many sellers, given the bigger picture), this could be an early sign that higher timeframe price action will pursue deeper water beyond their respective
supports.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
