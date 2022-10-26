Markets take hope from Bank of Canada after slower rate hike, while the delay to the Sunak/Hunt fiscal plan does little to dampen GBP gains.
Bank of Canada slows hike pace, but the end result remains the same
“European markets have enjoyed yet another day of gains, with sentiment receiving a boost from this afternoon’s monetary policy decision in Canada. The BoC decision to raise rates by 50-basis points does further develop a theme led by the RBA, whereby central banks are willing to slow their pace of tightening as we approach their so-called ‘terminal rate’. While RBA previously speculated that the FOMC rate hikes should do the heavy lifting in combatting inflation, we are also seeing chatter of a similar slowing of the tightening pace at next week’s Fed meeting. For bulls the prospect of an end to this tightening phase could provide grounds for optimism, but it is worthwhile noting that we may yet see the same peak rates reached over a slightly longer timeframe. However, investors should be well aware that the stubbornly high level of inflation could well quell this near-term optimism if it results in an extended period of elevated rates.”
GBP gains ground despite delay to fiscal plan
“The pound has continued to gain ground today, with GBPUSD rising into a six-week high. The resurgence in sterling and falling treasury yields have coincided with Rishi Sunak’s re-emergence at the top of the political pyramid, with the new market-focused PM bringing hopes of economic stability and prosperity. Sunak’s decision to delay the fiscal plan until 17 November does mean that the Bank of England will largely determine policy in the dark, but it at least bring confidence that the end result will be well thought out and properly reviewed by the OBR.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
