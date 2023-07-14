The BoC’s latest meeting saw it raising rates by 25bps to 5.00% as expected. The Bank of Canada has now taken two back-to-back rates in June and July.
In a bid to address mounting price pressures and curb excessive demand, central banks face the delicate task of finding the right balance in their monetary policy decisions. Let’s examine the key points from recent Bank of Canada discussions on its top priorities.
Tackling inflationary pressures
Central banks recognize the importance of implementing higher interest rates to slow down the growth of demand in the economy and alleviate price pressures. By taking action now, the BoC hopes to prevent the need for more drastic measures in the future.
Labor market dynamics
Despite indications of some easing, the labour market remains tight, posing a challenge for policymakers. While signs of improvement are observed, the need to strike the right balance persists. Remember, a strong labour market is inflationary pressure.
Balancing risks
Central banks are acutely aware of the risks associated with both under and over-tightening monetary policy. The BoC is striving to find a delicate equilibrium that ensures inflation is brought back to the target level without impeding economic growth.
Decisive action for a 25bps hike
The decision to raise rates reflects the BoC’s recognition of persistent excess demand and underlying inflationary pressures. The consensus among governing councils is that a more restrictive policy stance is necessary to steer inflation back to the desired 2% target. While discussions included the possibility of keeping rates unchanged, the governing councils weighed the costs of delaying action against the benefits of waiting. Ultimately, the consensus leaned towards the importance of timely measures to address inflationary pressures.
With successive increases in policy rates in June and July, there is cautious optimism from the BoC that inflation will gradually return to the 2% target. Going forward CAD traders should carefully watch incoming inflation and labour data. A weakening in jobs and inflation data could weaken the CAD. On the other hand, any further strengthening in jobs and inflation data could support the CAD.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1200 despite US Dollar bounce
EUR/USD is defending 1.1200 in early European trading, retreating from 17-month highs set at 1.1244. The pair is losing upside traction, as the US Dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood and ahead of US consumer sentiment data.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.3100, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading under pressure near 1.3100, having entered a phase in the European session. The pullback in the major is fuelled by a modest rebound in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, as traders gear up for a fresh set of US data.
Gold remains sideways around $1,960
Gold price is demonstrating a non-directional performance from Thursday after a stalwart rally to near $1,960.00. The precious metal has failed to capitalize on soft inflation and PPI June report, which cleared that households’ demand has turned subdued.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft Consumer Price Index data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.