The October US inflation report far exceeded expectations on Thursday, ramping up bets in favour of interest rate hikes and sending the dollar sharply higher against almost every other currency.

Headline inflation jumped to its highest level in more than thirty years last month, with a combination of ongoing supply issues and surging energy costs sending consumer prices sharply higher in almost every sector. On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.9% in October (above the 0.6% expected), lifting the annual inflation rate to 6.2%, far above consensus and its highest level since 1990. A jump in fuel costs was behind much of the overall increase in prices, up a whopping 12.3% for the month and a quite remarkable 59.1% over the past year - energy prices in general were 30% higher than October 2020 levels. The core rate of price growth, which strips out the volatile measure of energy prices, also increased sharply to 4.6% YoY, its highest level since August 1991.

Figure 1: US Inflation Rate (2012 - 2021)

Source: Refinitiv Datastream Date: 11/11/2021

Federal Reserve policymakers reaffirmed their view that higher inflation was ‘transitory’ at last week’s FOMC meeting, although there is clearly a limit as to how long the bank can stick by this guidance when we are seeing no evidence of such in the data. Investors are clearly in disagreement with the Fed, and have been aggressively repricing expectations for hikes since the release of yesterday’s data. Futures markets are now pricing in more than 60 basis points of hikes through to the end of next year, i.e. two full 25 basis point hikes with a near 50/50 chance of three before the end of 2022. Chair Powell acknowledged at the November meeting that the bank could increase the pace of tapering as soon as January. While it is perhaps too soon to pass judgement, both last week’s payrolls report and Wednesday’s inflation data suggest it may be brave to bet against it.

The initial reaction in financial markets to the news was relatively muted, although the dollar did rally rather sharply during the rest of London trading, with EUR/USD sinking below the 1.15 level for the first time since July 2020. The big question now is, how long will the recent move higher in the US dollar last? Upcoming FOMC member speeches are likely to be key. The dollar would likely remain well supported should we see additional dissenters voicing their support in favour of a faster pace of hikes. A lack of a hawkish tilt, and continued insistence that the jump in prices is temporary would, however, likely weigh on the greenback, as investors bet that the increase in inflation could hamper the ongoing US economic recovery.

So far, committee members appear rather torn over the nature of the inflation overshoot and the need for tightening. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly urged the need for patience on inflation earlier this week, saying that it was too soon to change rate hike calculations. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans struck a similar tone, explicitly stating that he didn’t expect higher rates until 2023. James Bullard, who has shifted significantly more hawkish during the recent inflation overshoot, called for two US rate hikes before the end of next year during remarks made on Monday. While he has so far been somewhat of an outlier among FOMC members, we think that others are now highly likely to follow suit following this week’s inflation print, which should provide some assistance to the dollar in the immediate-term.