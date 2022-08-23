The market continues to lean back to the side of considering a higher rate trajectory from the Federal Reserve, and will be looking for more messages to this tune out of Jackson Hole later this week.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rebound to test 0.6900 amid USD retreat
AUD/USD is extending the recovery to challenge 0.6900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather despite the risk-averse market condition. The aussie shrugs off the downbeat Australian Preliminary Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US PMIs.
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI favors corrective pullback above 0.9900
EUR/USD renews intraday high near 0.9950 as it consolidates recent losses at the lowest levels in nearly 20 years during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies oversold RSI (14) as the bulls retreat. The weekly resistance line and the 21-DMA, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
Gold bears eye $1,715-13 amid hawkish Fed bets, recession woes
Gold price fades the late Monday’s corrective pullback from a monthly low as sellers tighten grinds during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the firmer US dollar amid the market’s rush for risk safety.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!