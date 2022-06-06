Black Knight reports the share of median income required to make that P&I payment has climbed to 33.7%, just shy of the 34.1% high reached in July 2006.
Case-Shiller home prices via St. Louis Fed, chart by Mish
Black Knight's Mortgage Monitor sheds more light on how much the Fed exacerbated the housing bubble with its unjustifiable QE program.
- U.S. home prices are up 42% since the start of the pandemic, with the average home having gained almost 9% in value just since the start of 2022
- Though the annual rate of appreciation cooled slightly (19.9% in April vs. an upwardly revised 20.4% for March), rising home prices and interest rates have made for the worst affordability since July 2006
- The monthly principal and interest (P&I) payment on the average-priced home with 20% down is nearly $600 (+44%) more than it was at the start of the year and $865 (+79%) more than before the pandemic
- As of May 19, with 30-year mortgage rates at 5.25%, the share of median income required to make that P&I payment had climbed to 33.7%, just shy of the 34.1% high reached in July 2006
- While tightening affordability is hampering prospective homebuyers, the home price growth at the root of the issue continues to increase the housing wealth of current homeowners with mortgages
- U.S. mortgage holders saw their collective tappable equity – the amount available to borrow against while retaining at least a 20% equity stake in the home – increase by $1.2 trillion in Q1 2022 alone
- In total, mortgage holders gained $2.8 trillion in tappable equity over the past 12 months – a 34% increase that equates to more than $207,000 in equity available per borrower
Tappable Equity Trap
American mortgage holders have more than $11 trillion in tappable equity, also a history-making total. It really is a bifurcated landscape – one that grows ever more challenging for those looking to purchase a home but is simultaneously a boon for those who already own and have seen their housing wealth rise substantially over the last couple of years. Depending upon where you stand, this could be the best or worst of all possible markets.”
Tappable equity to buy what? And for how long?
The equity is tappable to support current consumption, of course. But at what interest rate?
Much of that tappable equity is a mirage. The rest has strings attached. After paying down debt, tapping equity increases leverage.
Housing provides a "feel good" wealth effect, just like the stock market. But the stock market feed good setup has ended or is about to.
Homes are the most expensive since 2006. Then what happened?
This time, the sinking wealth impact from housing is likely to be a slower bleed.
Home Prices Disconnect From Rent and OER
Home Prices Have Peaked
Home prices have peaked. Big discounts are happening already and the sales data is very weak. Here are some discussion points.
- Your TV Ford Man Explains What's About to Happen to Home Prices
- Pending Home Sales Plunge Another 3.9 Percent, Down for Six Consecutive Months
- New Home Sales Plunge 22.5% In April, 16.6% From Deep Negative Revisions
- Existing Home Sales Skid to Pre-Pandemic Level, a Housing Bust is Underway
Due to the lagging nature of Case-Shiller home price measurements, it may be a few months before the index peaks.
For discussion, please see Case-Shiller Home Prices Reach New Record High, But This is Rear View Mirror Look
Bubbles burst by definition and this one was a doozie. At a bare minimum, look for prices to return to the pre-pandemic level.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.7150 ahead of all-important RBA
AUD/USD is holding lower ground while heading towards 0.7150, as the US dollar keeps pushing higher amid the return of risk-off flows, in the face of recession fears. The aussie sees a profit-taking slide ahead of the expected RBA rate hike decision.
USD/JPY pauses rally near 132.75 on BOJ Kuroda's verbal intervention
USD/JPY is off a new 20-year high of 132.74, as the selling interest around the yen fades after BOJ's Kuroda intervenes verbally. Broad US dollar upsurge on recession fears aids the pair's upside.
Gold baffles around $1,840 as DXY extends gains, US inflation in focus
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves in the Asian session as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its gains on Tuesday. A firmer Monday session by the DXY has carry-forwarded on Tuesday with a bullish open test-drive move.
TRX price has smart money traps hidden in the technicals
TRX price could be setting up a smart money trap as the volume and technicals do not homogeneously correlate. Tron has been gaining hype within the crypto market as the digital token has been one of the only cryptocurrencies to maintain its value throughout the last nine weeks.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!