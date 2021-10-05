Bitcoin surges above $50,000
Bitcoin prices rose above $50,000 in today’s trading session, as the SEC delayed approval of a BTC ETF product.
Many, including Bloomberg Analyst Eric Balchunas, believe that the chances of approval are close to 75%, despite the SEC opting to conduct further diligence before giving the green light.
News of this comes a week after the Chinese government formally banned all cryptocurrency products from the country.
In the U.S. however, Analysts at Bank of America have stated that, “We believe crypto-based digital assets could form an entirely new asset class”, adding that “Bitcoin is important with a market value of ~$900bn, but the digital asset ecosystem is so much more”.
BTCUSD hit an intraday high of $50,346, its highest level in 4-weeks.
Facebook shares climb as services resume
Shares in Facebook traded higher on Tuesday, as the company was able to iron out the issues which led to a global outage.
The company’s products, which include Instagram and WhatsApp were offline for several hours on Monday, with users across the globe unable to access these platforms.
However, today, the company’s VP of Infrastructure Santosh Janardhan stated that the outage was due to “configuration changes on the backbone routers”.
Santosh went on to add that, “This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt”.
As of writing, shares in $FB were trading 2.03% higher.
