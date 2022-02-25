Markets are trading with increased volatility and the price moves become unpredictable. Risks remain tilted to the downside, and price rallies may remain short-lived.

The direct impact of the Ukrainian crisis to US equities could be limited, but the indirect impact, which is the rising energy prices could take a severe toll. This is why the war’s biggest threat to American companies is inflation.

The barrel of US crude traded above the $100 mark yesterday then eased back to around $96 as Joe Biden said the US will release its strategic oil reserves to ease the pressure at the pump. Also, there is increased possibility of a nuclear deal with Iran to unlock the Iranian oil potential - which would provide up to 800’000 barrels of additional supply per day. Bitcoin on the other hand gained on rumors that big Russian money could flow into the coin to avoid the US sanctions. Could it be? What would be the risks and implications of such a migration?