Markets are trading with increased volatility and the price moves become unpredictable. Risks remain tilted to the downside, and price rallies may remain short-lived.
The direct impact of the Ukrainian crisis to US equities could be limited, but the indirect impact, which is the rising energy prices could take a severe toll. This is why the war’s biggest threat to American companies is inflation.
The barrel of US crude traded above the $100 mark yesterday then eased back to around $96 as Joe Biden said the US will release its strategic oil reserves to ease the pressure at the pump. Also, there is increased possibility of a nuclear deal with Iran to unlock the Iranian oil potential - which would provide up to 800’000 barrels of additional supply per day. Bitcoin on the other hand gained on rumors that big Russian money could flow into the coin to avoid the US sanctions. Could it be? What would be the risks and implications of such a migration?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.