The price of crude oil held steady near its highest level in two months as investors remained optimistic about the rising demand and falling inventories in the US. Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $84.70 while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $82.62. Data published on Wednesday showed that the American inventories declined by over 4 million barrels last week. That increase was bigger than the estimate by the American Petroleum Institute, which came in at 1.5 million barrels. Prices are also rising as some countries start winding down their Covid restrictions. For example, earlier today, France removed most travel restrictions to the country.
The FTSE 100 index was little moved today after mixed announcements by leading British companies. For example, Hays, a leading recruiting company lifted its guidance as a hiring boom continued. The company said that its net fees rose by 37% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, shares of Wood group jumped by over 18% after the company said that it will sell its built environment business. Like other retailers, Marks and Spencer upgraded its forward guidance after a strong Christmas season. At the same time, more energy companies continued to struggle amid a sharp jump in gas prices. Ovo, an energy company, said that it will cut a third of its workforce.
American futures were mixed on Thursday as investors refocused on the upcoming earnings season. Dow Jones futures rose by 35 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The season will start tomorrow when companies like Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo will publish their results. More companies like Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, and Johnson & Johnson are expected to publish their results next week. Stocks are also wavering after the latest inflation data from the US.
XBR/USD
The XBRUSD pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. It rose to a two-month high of 84.35, which was significantly higher than this month’s low of 79.85. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index and the MACD have also risen. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 86.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair maintained its bullish rally today. It rose to a high of 1.1480, which was the highest level since November 17th. The pair moved slightly above the key resistance at 1.1365. It also moved above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Also, the pair rose above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next resistance at 1.1500.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair moved sideways as the relief rally paused. The pair is trading at 43,770, which is above this week’s low at 39,800. The pair moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued rising. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target the resistance at 45,000.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
