Netflix dived up to 25% on Friday, pulling Nasdaq along with it. Bitcoin hit the $34K during the weekend on poor risk appetite due to the hawkish Fed expectations.

FOMC meets this week, yet most of the hawkish cards have already been played, which suggests that the week could see some recovery in risk assets.

Yet, investors need breath-taking earnings from the US Big Tech to stop worrying about a further tech meltdown. Apple, Microsoft and Tesla are among the most monitored companies due to release their Q4 earnings this week.

Elsewhere, Rivian and Sono Motors shares continue their journey south. Many investors wonder whether the current prices could be an opportunity to buy a dip, yet the macro environment remains less than ideal for these stocks to shine in the foreseeable future.