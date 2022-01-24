Netflix dived up to 25% on Friday, pulling Nasdaq along with it. Bitcoin hit the $34K during the weekend on poor risk appetite due to the hawkish Fed expectations.
FOMC meets this week, yet most of the hawkish cards have already been played, which suggests that the week could see some recovery in risk assets.
Yet, investors need breath-taking earnings from the US Big Tech to stop worrying about a further tech meltdown. Apple, Microsoft and Tesla are among the most monitored companies due to release their Q4 earnings this week.
Elsewhere, Rivian and Sono Motors shares continue their journey south. Many investors wonder whether the current prices could be an opportunity to buy a dip, yet the macro environment remains less than ideal for these stocks to shine in the foreseeable future.
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure after mixed EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot at the start of the week and edges lower toward 1.1300. The data from the euro area showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early January. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 51.2 from 53.1 in December.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 on risk aversion, weak UK data
GBP/USD continues to edge lower and trades at its weakest level in more than two weeks near 1.3500. The data from the UK revealed that the private sector's business activity expanded at a softer pace in early January than it did in December.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.