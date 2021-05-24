Bitcoin levels to watch after price declines over the weekend [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (00:45).
- Bitcoin levels to watch after price declines over the weekend (1:54).
- Gold holds near a 4-month high on bullish investor sentiment (5:35).
- WTI crude bounces overnight as market awaits updates on Iran (9:06).
- White House pares stimulus proposal to $1.7trl (12:02).
- UK ministers confident in lifting lockdown (13:06).
- Technical look at T-notes, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 (16:59).
- A look at the main events scheduled this week (20:56).
