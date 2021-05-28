The US dollar was little changed in the American and Asian sessions after a data dump in the United States. According to the statistics agency, the economy expanded by 6.4% in the first quarter, a lower reading than the previous 6.5%. The GDP price index rose by 4.3%, better than the previous 4.1%. Further data showed that durable goods orders declined by 1.3% while core durable goods rose by 1.0%. Meanwhile, the country’s initial jobless claims numbers fell from 444k to 406k last week. That was the best performance since the pandemic started. Pending home sales declined by 4.4%. Later today, the currency will react to the personal spending, income, and personal consumption expenditure data from the United States.
The Japanese yen eased against the US dollar in the morning session after relatively weak data from Japan. According to the statistics agency, the overall unemployment rate increased from 2.6% in March to 2.8% in April as the country continued its state of emergency. Still, the rate is substantially better than in other countries like the United States and the UK. The jobs to applications ratio declined from 1.10 to 1.09 in April. Further, the headline consumer price index (CPI) declined by 0.4% in May. Therefore, a combination of a high unemployment rate and low inflation means that the BoJ will take more time to start tightening.
In Europe, the European Commission will publish the latest business and consumer confidence data. These numbers are usually important because they influence business and consumer spending patterns. The Swedish statistics agency will publish the latest GDP, household lending, and retail sales numbers. In Norway, the statistics agency will deliver the latest unemployment data. Traders will keep their eyes on the cryptocurrency industry. After staging an impressive recovery, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have stalled at the $40,000 and $2,800 levels.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD was little changed in the overnight session as investors reflected on the latest US economic data. On the four-hour chart, the pair is at the lower side of the ascending channel and has crossed the 25-day moving average. The Awesome Oscillator, on the other hand, has moved below the neutral level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 41. Therefore, a break below this support will signal that bears have prevailed. This, in turn, may see the price drop to the next support at 1.2150.
XAU/USD
The XAU/USD pair rose to a high of 1,1912 during the Asian session. This was the highest it has been in more than 4 months. On the daily chart, the pair moved above the 25-day and 15-day exponential moving averages while oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD rose. It is also approaching the important resistance at 1,963. It has also formed what looks like an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target the next psychological level at 2,000.
BTC/USD
The BTC/USD pair is trading at 38,000, which is slightly below yesterday’s high of 40,000. On the four-hour chart, the pair is slightly above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. It is also along the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is creating a bullish divergence pattern. The pair will likely break out higher as bulls target the next resistance at 43,000.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold bulls banking on daily continuation, eyes on US PCE data
Gold (XAU/USD) could be the precious metals markets linchpin in an otherwise unforgiving environment where the US dollar is creeping higher from out of the daily lows as marked in the DXY in recent days.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.