Bitcoin Forecast: Rally stuck at expanding channel resistance
Bitcoin [BTC] clocked a fresh record high of $4637 yesterday as the American dollar was offered across the board on North Korea tensions. The move underscores the fact that the crypto currency is increasingly being favoured during times of stress… is establishing itself as the 21st century safe haven.
As per coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin has gained 4.8% in the last 24 hours. The rival Bitcoin Cash [BCC] has shed 8.47%. The highest volumes are seen on Bitfinex [up 6.19% in the last 24 hours]. The market cap of BTC stands at $75.88 billion. The total market cap of the crypto currencies stands at $166 billion.
Technicals
4-hour chart
- Prices stuck at expanding channel hurdle
- The RSI is overbought
Resistance
- $4618 [expanding channel hurdle]
- $4800 [Goldman sees a potential reversal at this level]
- $5020 [161.8% Fib extension of the March low - June high - July low]
Support
- $4446 [support on 4-hour chart]
- $4318 [10-DMA]
- $4226 [4-hour 50-MA]
View
- Repeated failure at the expanding channel pattern in the wake of easing North Korea tensions, resulting USD recovery and amid overbought RSI on the daily and the 4-hour chart indicates scope for a pull back to 10-DMA support of $4318.
- However, the short-term moving averages [5-DMA and 10-DMA] are sloping upwards. Thus, dips below the 10-DMA are likely to find fresh bids.
- An end of the day close above the expanding channel pattern would open doors for $5020 [161.8% Fib extension of the March low - June high - July low], although caution is advised around $4800 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.