Bitcoin Forecast: Rally stuck at expanding channel resistance

Bitcoin [BTC] clocked a fresh record high of $4637 yesterday as the American dollar was offered across the board on North Korea tensions. The move underscores the fact that the crypto currency is increasingly being favoured during times of stress… is establishing itself as the 21st century safe haven.

As per coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin has gained 4.8% in the last 24 hours. The rival Bitcoin Cash [BCC] has shed 8.47%. The highest volumes are seen on Bitfinex [up 6.19% in the last 24 hours]. The market cap of BTC stands at $75.88 billion. The total market cap of the crypto currencies stands at $166 billion.

Technicals

4-hour chart

Prices stuck at expanding channel hurdle

The RSI is overbought

Resistance

$4618 [expanding channel hurdle]

$4800 [Goldman sees a potential reversal at this level]

$5020 [161.8% Fib extension of the March low - June high - July low]

Support

$4446 [support on 4-hour chart]

$4318 [10-DMA]

$4226 [4-hour 50-MA]

View