Bitcoin [BTC] jumped to $4319 on Thursday and extended gains to $4359 today. As per coinmarketcap.com, BTC has gained 3.43% over the last 24 hours. Volumes jumped 7.46% on Poloniex. Volumes on Bitfinex rose 4.69%.

Bithumb, which had the highest volume few days back, currently stands third. The top 10 exchanges by volumes suggest the rally is being fuelled by the Asian desks.

Bticoin’s market cap currently stands at $71.32 billion. The total market cap of the cyrptocurrencies is $153.92 billion.

Technicals - Fresh record highs likely

Daily chart

Tuesday’s sharp recovery from the low of $3587 and a bullish follow through on Wednesday and Thursday indicates the doors are open for fresh record highs above $4464 [Aug 17 high].

4-hour chart

The RSI is bullish and well short of the overbought territory. All three major moving averages - 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA are slopping upwards and are perfectly stationed one below the other in favor of the bulls.

Ignore the weekly RSI

The weekly RSI is extremely overbought… but is not a cause of concern as on the bigger timeframes - weekly and monthly - the indicator could continue being overbought for months, while prices continue to rise.

View