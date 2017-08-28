Bitcoin Forecast: Double top bearish reversal on cards?

Bitcoin [BTC] ended with a Doji candle [Bull market exhaustion] on Friday. The bullish move ran out of steam as prices neared the record high of $4464 levels. Prices clocked a high of $4446 before ending the day on a flat note at $4319 levels. The currency clocked a low of $4190 today before trimming losses to trade around $4275 levels.

Volume details

As per coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin has shed 2.22% in the last 24 hours. The highest volume is seen on Bitfinex [offers BTC/USD trading]. Volumes on Bitfinex rose 4% in the last 24 hours. Volumes on OKCoin.cn are up 3.59%. Bithumb has slipped down to 6th position.

A look at the top 10 exchanges by volume indicates the KRW [Bithumb] and JPY [bitFlyer] activity has slipped. Note that the major part of the rally was fuelled by Asian desks. The drop in the cumulative volumes on the exchanges offering KRW and JPY trading indicates a potential for a pullback in the Bitcoin prices.

Technicals - Double top reversal

Daily chart

Observations

Doji candle

Potential double top

Double top neckline support seen at $3587.59

Potential head and shoulders breakdown

Confluence of rising trend line + 23.6% Fib R July low-Aug high at $3853

View

Dip to 10-DMA has proved to be short lived, thus bears are advised to wait for a convincing break below the moving average level seen today at $4173 levels.

The bearish move towards the double top neckline support is seen gathering pace once the dip below 10-DMA yields a breakdown of the head and shoulders neckline support on the 14-day RSI.

An end of the day close below $3587 would signal the virtual currency has topped out and shall open doors for a downside break of the expanding triangle pattern seen on the 4-hour chart below.

4-hour chart

Observation