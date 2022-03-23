Bitcoin is winding across 40,000 (Medium Level ML4) The 43,000 as support creates the long trades and 36500 as resistance creates the short trades.
The video loooks at the BTC trading strategy for long trades on the tested support of 43,000 ( Minor Group 1 - TradingLevels)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.7450 amid better mood, weaker US dollar
AUD/USD is rebounding towards 0.7500, having found strong support at 0.7450. The aussie is benefiting from the risk-on trading in the Asian equities, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. China's covid lockdowns, Ukraine woes and Fed's hawkishness could limit the upside. Powell eyed.
USD/JPY sits in bullish territory near 121 the figure
USD/JPY hangs in the 121 area and at fresh highs. The pair has made a fresh high since January 2016 on growing expectations that the Fed will deliver a sharp response to the inflationary problem.
Gold renews intraday high past $1,900 as USD ignores strong yields
Gold (XAU/USD) pares early Asian session losses to renew daily high around $1,923 as buyers cheer softer USD. The greenback began Wednesday’s trading on a front foot to consolidate the previous day’s losses amid a three-year high of the benchmark US Treasury yields.
XLM price and what’s next for Stellar bulls after a 25% rally
XLM price has breached through a declining trend line, indicating the start of a new uptrend. A 26% move toward the next crucial hurdle at $0.254 seems likely for Stellar. A daily candlestick close below $0.167 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Nio Inc resumes the rally ahead of earnings on March 24
Shares of Chinese Electric Vehicle (EV) maker NIO regained bullish momentum and jumped to fresh three-week highs in anticipation of Thursday's earnings report. Nio announces it is not planning to raise its vehicle prices.