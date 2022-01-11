Yesterday was quite a stressful session for stock traders as we saw an aggressive selloff at the beginning of the session, which, then softened, brought back the ‘dip-buyers’.
Warnings that the Q4 sales may have not been as strong as expected from some retailers like Lululemon dampened the mood, which was already well fragilized by the hawkish Fed expectations after the US jobs figures supported the idea that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could and should move fast to rectify its relaxed behaviour against inflation last year.
The question is, does the Fed have any interest in wreaking havoc in the financial markets just to fight back inflation? The answer is no. This is why the whole thing is data-dependent and given how hawkish the market shifted recently, there is a chance we see a certain softening in hawks’ positioning, which could lead to a certain positive correction to the latest equity selloff.
But - and there is always a but - the appetite is of course dependent on tomorrow’s inflation read in the US. Elsewhere, Bitcoin holds ground near the $40K mark but technicals remain favourable for further decline, and the German 10-year bund yield is preparing to step above zero for the first time in three years hinting that the EURUSD could clear the 50-dma offers.
