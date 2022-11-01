Bitcoin

The crypto king continues to move in a sideways direction, and traders are hesitating to place any large bets ahead of the Fed decision, which is bound to bring mammoth moves for the dollar index. One important thing that requires attention is that the correlation between the US equity markets and Bitcoin has weakened a lot, and the reason for that is that the US indices reported some strong gains for the last month, but we didn’t hear a similar headline for Bitcoin. The best that we heard for Bitcoin is that it has only consolidated, and this has reduced some threats for a further downside move for the crypto king.

Going forward, for the next two days, what matters the most is the Fed meeting, and their monetary policy stance that is highly likely to influence the price of digital gold.

Gold

The shining metal has scored some gains, but overall price action remains muted as it is the strength or the weakness of the US dollar index, which is mainly in focus. Trades have largely priced in another interest rate hike of 75 basis points. Now, if we hear from the Fed that they want to cut the pace of interest rate hikes beyond this meeting, we may actually see gold prices moving higher.