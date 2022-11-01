Bitcoin
The crypto king continues to move in a sideways direction, and traders are hesitating to place any large bets ahead of the Fed decision, which is bound to bring mammoth moves for the dollar index. One important thing that requires attention is that the correlation between the US equity markets and Bitcoin has weakened a lot, and the reason for that is that the US indices reported some strong gains for the last month, but we didn’t hear a similar headline for Bitcoin. The best that we heard for Bitcoin is that it has only consolidated, and this has reduced some threats for a further downside move for the crypto king.
Going forward, for the next two days, what matters the most is the Fed meeting, and their monetary policy stance that is highly likely to influence the price of digital gold.
Gold
The shining metal has scored some gains, but overall price action remains muted as it is the strength or the weakness of the US dollar index, which is mainly in focus. Trades have largely priced in another interest rate hike of 75 basis points. Now, if we hear from the Fed that they want to cut the pace of interest rate hikes beyond this meeting, we may actually see gold prices moving higher.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.