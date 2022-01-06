Global stocks retreated sharply on Thursday as investors reacted to the hawkish minutes by the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Fed’s minutes showed that the bank was increasingly concerned about inflation. As a result, the committee is considering accelerating the tightening process. This means that the bank will likely end its quantitative easing in March and then start a rate hike cycle. Analysts expect that the Fed will implement three rate hikes this year. In Europe, the DAX declined by 1% while in France, the CAC index fell by 1.20%. In the United States, Nasdaq 100 futures fell by over 50 points.
Cryptocurrency prices also declined sharply after the hawkish Fed statement. Bitcoin, the biggest coin in the world, declined by 7% to $42,000 while Ethereum tumbled by 11% to $3,300. The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies declined to just above the $2 trillion level. Still, some analysts are optimistic that cryptocurrencies will rebound. For one, the tone of the Fed was already known after December’s meeting. Also, rate hikes will be a gradual process, meaning that rates will remain at historic lows.
The British pound declined sharply in early trading as the dollar strength continued. The currency then rebounded after the strong UK services PMI data. According to Markit, the country’s services PMI rose to 53.6 in December, which was higher than the previous estimate of 53.2. These numbers show that the country’s services sector is doing well even as the number of Omicron cases keep rising. Elsewhere, in Germany, the statistics agency said that the country’s factory orders rose by 3.7% in November.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pared back some of the earlier losses after strong UK services PMI numbers. The pair is trading at 1.3540, which is slightly higher than the intraday low of 1.3488. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) tilted higher. It also moved above the ascending trendline shown in red. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the resistance at 1.3600.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair remained in a tight range on Thursday even after the hawkish Fed statement. The pair is trading at 1.1315, which is between the horizontal channel shown in red. It is also along the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in the current range ahead of the US NFP data.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair declined to a low of 42,900 as the cryptocurrency sell-off accelerated. The pair’s decline accelerated after it moved below the key support at 45,800. It also moved slightly below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved to the oversold level of 27. Therefore, the sell-off will likely continue ahead of the US NFP data.
