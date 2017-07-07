Bitcoin analysis: Triangle Pattern on charts, caution likely ahead of potential ‘Coin-Split’
Daily Chart - BTC/USD (COINBASE)
Resistance: $2607 (triangle resistance), $2781.59 (June 21 high), $2806 (May 25 high), $2938.55 (June 6high)
Support: 2504 (23.6% Fib R of Apr low - June high), 2501.66 (50-DMA), 2385 (July 2 low), 2287.84 (June 16 low)
Observations
- Symmetrical triangle
- Potential Head & Shoulders with neckline support around $2220
- Volume at lowest since April 16
- RSI nicely positioned above 50.00
- 50-DMA still sloping upwards
Comments
RSI appears to have bottomed out below 50.00 with prices forming higher bottom formation from Mid June. A bullish break of the symmetrical triangle accompanied by a jump in volumes would open doors for a revisit to a recent high of $2999.
The dips to $2400 are likely to be short-lived as the 50-DMA is still sloping upwards. Nevertheless, a downside break of the symmetrical triangle could yield a drop to the head and shoulders neckline level of $2220.
Potential ‘Coin-Split’ could be messy
There is a possibility that Bitcoin will experience a chain-split on August 1st. The split could be messy and risky. As of now, blocks in Bitcoin's blockchain can only include up to 1 MB of transaction date. The proposals to boost the block size (scaling) have fallen apart till now.
As detailed in the Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP 148), a segment of Bitcoin users plans to activate SegWit (Segregated Witness). If this proposal is not supported by a majority of miners, then the Bitcoin’s blockchain will split into two.
If I own a Bitcoin now, I will hold in two types of Bitcoin tokens after blockchain split. However, crypto experts have warned that the affair could get ugly - War may break out between the two camps, in which case Bitcoin prices could drop… and drop sharply… even to zero!
It may also happen that the ‘Can (scaling) is kicked down the road once again’ … in which case prices may jump.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.