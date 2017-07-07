Bitcoin analysis: Triangle Pattern on charts, caution likely ahead of potential ‘Coin-Split’

Daily Chart - BTC/USD (COINBASE)

Resistance: $2607 (triangle resistance), $2781.59 (June 21 high), $2806 (May 25 high), $2938.55 (June 6high)

Support: 2504 (23.6% Fib R of Apr low - June high), 2501.66 (50-DMA), 2385 (July 2 low), 2287.84 (June 16 low)

Observations

Symmetrical triangle

Potential Head & Shoulders with neckline support around $2220

Volume at lowest since April 16

RSI nicely positioned above 50.00

50-DMA still sloping upwards

Comments

RSI appears to have bottomed out below 50.00 with prices forming higher bottom formation from Mid June. A bullish break of the symmetrical triangle accompanied by a jump in volumes would open doors for a revisit to a recent high of $2999.

The dips to $2400 are likely to be short-lived as the 50-DMA is still sloping upwards. Nevertheless, a downside break of the symmetrical triangle could yield a drop to the head and shoulders neckline level of $2220.

Potential ‘Coin-Split’ could be messy

There is a possibility that Bitcoin will experience a chain-split on August 1st. The split could be messy and risky. As of now, blocks in Bitcoin's blockchain can only include up to 1 MB of transaction date. The proposals to boost the block size (scaling) have fallen apart till now.

As detailed in the Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP 148), a segment of Bitcoin users plans to activate SegWit (Segregated Witness). If this proposal is not supported by a majority of miners, then the Bitcoin’s blockchain will split into two.

If I own a Bitcoin now, I will hold in two types of Bitcoin tokens after blockchain split. However, crypto experts have warned that the affair could get ugly - War may break out between the two camps, in which case Bitcoin prices could drop… and drop sharply… even to zero!

It may also happen that the ‘Can (scaling) is kicked down the road once again’ … in which case prices may jump.