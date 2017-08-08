Bitcoin Analysis: Spoofy in the house, Vols highest since 2015

Bitcoin [BTC] prices clocked a fresh record high of $3466.82 this Tuesday morning. The value of the virtual currency is now nearly three times the value of an ounce of gold. As per coinmarketcap.com, the market capitalization of the BCC stands at $56.66 billion. The virtual currency has gained 6% and currently trades at $3435 levels.

The newly created Bitcoin Cash [BCC] has strengthened 35.67% in the last 24 hours and currently trades around $333.26 levels. The Ether token is trading at $272.10. The market cap of the virtual currencies stands at $120.67 billion and the BTC dominance rate is largely unchanged around 47%.

Volume Divergence, Spoofy is in the house

The recent rally to record highs lacks volume support. The chart clearly shows a bearish price-volume divergence… This adds credence to a report from cointelegraph.com, which says a big trader, nicknamed Spoofy, is manipulating the markets.

The report says, “Spoofers place a large buy order just below other buy orders, or a large sell order just above other sell orders. The idea is to make traders think that somebody with deep pockets is getting ready to buy or sell, in hopes of moving the market. If traders see a sell order of 2000 Bitcoin, for instance, they may rush to panic sell before the whale crashes the price. The catch is this: If the price approaches the spoofer’s order, he immediately cancels it. Spoofing is actually illegal, but as Bitcoin markets are largely unregulated, it’s quite common.”

The BTC Volatility index is at the highest level since 2015

The 30-day BTC/USD volatility index currently stands at 7.06%; the highest level since 2015.

Technicals - overbought near 100% Fib extension

Resistance:

$3504 [100% Fib extension of the July low - July 21 high - July 26 low]

$3806.95 [100% Fib extension of the March low - June high - July low]

Support:

$3297 [4-hour 10-MA]

$3083.43 [61.8% Fib extension]

$3058.30

$2946 [July 21 high] - $2920 [June 6 high]

4-hour chart

Observations:

RSI is extremely overbought

Bearish volume divergence on the daily chart as noted above

View: