Bitcoin Analysis: Selling to gather pace below $2216

Comments Back-to-back failures at $2379.09, despite the bullish break on the RSI… if followed today by a breach of hourly chart support of $2216 would establish lower highs-lower lows formation and could yield a sell-off to $2050 (June 15 low). On the higher side, only a daily close above $2379 would signal continuation of the rally from the recent low of $1758.20.

Bitcoin clocked a high of $2396 yesterday before ending the day on a weak note at $2258.99. Prices failed for the second day to hold above $2379.09 (50% Fib R of $2999.99-$1758.20). As per coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin has lost 1.22% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum has lost 13.7%. The total market cap of virtual currencies stands at $82.85 billion.

