Bitcoin Analysis: Eyes rising trend line support at $3500
Bitcoin [BTC] is taking a beating this Tuesday morning in Europe. Prices clocked a low of $3587 earlier today before recovering to $3748 levels. As per coinmarketcap.com, the virtual currency has shed 7.55% in the last 24 hours. Its rival Bitcoin Cash [BCC] is down 13.93%. The total market cap of the virtual currencies stands at $136 billion.
Technicals
Daily Chart - Plenty scope for decline
Observations
- RSI has turned lower from the overbought territory, shows head and shoulders breakdown and indicates plenty room for sell-off
- Rising trend line support is seen around $3500
- 38.2% Fib R stands at $3460 levels.
- 5-DMA and 10-DMA have topped out
1-hour Chart - Sell on the rise
Observations
- Falling channel breakdown
- 50-MA, 100-MA bearish crossover
- 200-MA has topped out
- RSI is turning higher from the oversold territory
View
- Fresh offers could be seen above 1-hour 200-MA. The currency looks set to test $3500 [rising trend line].
- An end of the day close below $3500 would signal a major top has been made at $4463 and shall open doors for a deeper sell-off towards $1842 [July low].
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.