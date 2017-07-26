Bitcoin Analysis: Doors open for a drop to 100-DMA

Bitcoin fell below $2500 on fears that a potential disagreement over other upgrade proposals could still cause Bitcoin to split. The virtual currency fell to a low of $2449.69 yesterday before trimming gains to end the day at $2564.

However, the recovery was short lived as Bitcoin fell back to $2440 levels earlier today. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said that offers and sales of digital assets by “virtual” organizations, also known as initial coin offerings (ICOs), or token sales, could be deemed securities and subject to federal regulation. Experts believe that SEC’s move would prick the ICO bubble and weigh over the virtual currencies.

As per coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin has lost 7.56% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum has shed 8.69%. The total market cap of the virtual currencies dropped to $84.70 billion from the previous day’s figure of $91.48 billion. The Bitcoin dominance rate has improved further to 48.3% vs. 48.0% yesterday.

Technicals

Resistance

$2541 (50-DMA)

$2636 (July 4 high)

$2750 (Gann fan 2/1 line)

Support

$2416.79 (July 13 high)

$2385 (July 2 low)

$2250 (multiple daily lows)

Daily chart

Failure to hold above Gann fan 2/1 line followed by Tuesday’s close below $2636 (Apr 4 high) indicates scope for a further decline towards 100-DMA level of $2182. The 14-day RSI has dipped below 50.00.

1-hour Chart

The hourly chart shows bullish price RSI divergence. Hence, prices may rise briefly towards $2550-2600 levels before resuming the sell-off towards $2182 levels. Watch out for a potential bearish 50-MA & 200-MA crossover.