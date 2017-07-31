Bitcoin Analysis: Bulls reinforced ahead of the Bitcoin QE

Bitcoin managed the impossible - Upgraded software known as Segwit2x which increases network capacity and avoided big split. Still, all is not hunky and dory as there are a few players out there who are not happy with Segwit2x.

On Tuesday, August 1st at 4 AM (UTC), a small faction will launch a fork known as Bitcoin Cash, and take some of Bitcoin's processing power with them. Bitcoin Cash is planning to have a bigger block size than Bitcoin with Segwit2x. That means the fork would have a more capacity to handle transactions. That should weigh over the prices of Bitcoin on Segwit2x (Bitcoin proper).

It is being said that Bitcoin will be basically unaffected by the creation of the new Cryptocurrency. All Bitcoin (BTC) holders will receive an amount in Bitcoin cash equivalent their Bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin QE?

The Bitcoin Cash futures currently value the new currency (Bitcoin Cash) at 13% of the Bitcoin proper. What it means is that following the split around $6 billion in new market value will be “created out of the thin air”. Does it sound like Fed’s QE? Creating money out of the thin air?

It remains to be seen if Bitcoin Cash trumps Bitcoin. As of now it is widely believed that Bitcoin cash won’t enjoy widespread support. Many prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase and Bitstamp, have said they won’t support Bitcoin Cash.

From the trading perspective, one could feel compelled to be on the long side of the Bitcoin proper.

Bitcoin up 4%

Bitcoin has strengthened 4% over the last 24 hours. Ether is trading flat. The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies stands at $89.27 billion and the BTC dominance rate is 51.1%.

Technicals - Candle with long shadow reinforces the bullish view

Daily chart

Resistance

$2872 (2/1 Gann fan line)

$2957 (July 20 high)

$3000 (Record high)

Support

$2656 (July 29 high)

$2529 (50-DMA)

$2403 (July 26 low)

Comments