Bitcoin Analysis: Bulls reinforced ahead of the Bitcoin QE
Bitcoin managed the impossible - Upgraded software known as Segwit2x which increases network capacity and avoided big split. Still, all is not hunky and dory as there are a few players out there who are not happy with Segwit2x.
On Tuesday, August 1st at 4 AM (UTC), a small faction will launch a fork known as Bitcoin Cash, and take some of Bitcoin's processing power with them. Bitcoin Cash is planning to have a bigger block size than Bitcoin with Segwit2x. That means the fork would have a more capacity to handle transactions. That should weigh over the prices of Bitcoin on Segwit2x (Bitcoin proper).
It is being said that Bitcoin will be basically unaffected by the creation of the new Cryptocurrency. All Bitcoin (BTC) holders will receive an amount in Bitcoin cash equivalent their Bitcoin holdings.
Bitcoin QE?
The Bitcoin Cash futures currently value the new currency (Bitcoin Cash) at 13% of the Bitcoin proper. What it means is that following the split around $6 billion in new market value will be “created out of the thin air”. Does it sound like Fed’s QE? Creating money out of the thin air?
It remains to be seen if Bitcoin Cash trumps Bitcoin. As of now it is widely believed that Bitcoin cash won’t enjoy widespread support. Many prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase and Bitstamp, have said they won’t support Bitcoin Cash.
From the trading perspective, one could feel compelled to be on the long side of the Bitcoin proper.
Bitcoin up 4%
Bitcoin has strengthened 4% over the last 24 hours. Ether is trading flat. The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies stands at $89.27 billion and the BTC dominance rate is 51.1%.
Technicals - Candle with long shadow reinforces the bullish view
Daily chart
Resistance
- $2872 (2/1 Gann fan line)
- $2957 (July 20 high)
- $3000 (Record high)
Support
- $2656 (July 29 high)
- $2529 (50-DMA)
- $2403 (July 26 low)
Comments
- Yesterday’s candle with long tail indicates dip demand and a potential for a rally to $2872, which, if breached would open doors for $3000 levels.
- On the downside, only an end of the day close below the 50-DMA would revive the bearish view and could yield a sell-off to $2250 (support offered by 3/1 Gann fan line).
- The higher lows formation ($1758.20 - July 16 low, $2403 - July 26 low & $2500 - yesterday’s low) means the odds of a bullish break above $2872 are high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.