Bitcoin Analysis: Bullish reversal confirmed, but reckon hurdle at $2900 would hold
Bitcoin [BTC] staged a solid rebound of the 10-DMA support on Thursday and ended on a positive note at $2783 levels. As of now, the currency looks set to end the week on a positive note, although things may change if the US NFP data due at 12:30 GMT triggers a big sell-off in the overbought EUR/USD pair. Bitcoin usually tracks, sharp moves in the EUR/USD pair.
The effects of the hard fork are yet to be realized
The real effects of the hard fork are yet to be felt, given the Bitcoin Cash [BCH] deposits and withdrawals have been halted. It is being reported across the wires that a large portion of the Bitcoin community is unable to sell its forked BCH. Once selling is facilitated, the value of BCH could crash. It is difficult to say how this would impact BTC… the currency may feel the heat of the drop in the BCH, but may eventually gain weight if investors switch back to the original currency.
Technicals - Keep an eye on the money flow index
As said earlier, the real effects of the hard fork are yet to be felt… hence; it is advisable to take an additional confirmation of the bullish/bearish breakout/reversals from the money flow index.
Daily chart
Resistance
- $2819.99 [July 28 high]
- $2902 [confluence of rising trend line hurdle and symmetrical triangle hurdle]
- $2946 [July 21 high]
Support
- $2750 [Gann fan line support]
- $2702 [10-DMA + symmetrical triangle support]
- $2640 [Aug 2 low]
Observations
- Bullish reversal confirmed: Wednesday’s Doji like candle followed by a strong bullish move and an end of the day close above Gann fan resistance
- A Symmetrical triangle pattern has been established
- 5-DMA and 10-DMA are sloping upwards
- RSI is struggling to rise
- The money flow index is turning lower from overbought territory
View
- The bullish reversal confirmation indicates the scope for rally, although the resistance at $2902 is likely to hold, given the falling money flow index.
- Only an end of the day close above $2904 [bullish symmetrical triangle breakout] would signal continuation of the rally from the low of $1842 and could yield a rally to fresh record highs above $3000 levels.
- On the other hand, a bearish breakdown of the symmetrical triangle would open up downside towards $2398 [July 26 low].
